One Woman Wines & Vineyard

The “one woman” in One Woman Wines & Vineyards in Southold is Claudia Purita, who hand-planted her first some 15 years ago and soon opened a tasting room in a small red barn that sits in the middle of the field. There’s a no-frills, rustic feel that accompanies the experience of seeing the roots of wine-making.

TASTINGS: $25-30 flight; $9-$22 glass; $20-$60 bottle

GROUPS: No limos or buses

FOOD: Snacks and antipasto plates available for purchase. Outside food allowed for picnics

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: Gruner Veltliner, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay (steel and oak blend), merlot, red blend, rosé, chenin blanc, Gewürztraminer, cabernet franc, pinot noir, petit verdot, dessert wine, white

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors