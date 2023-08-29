News

One Woman Wines & Vineyard

Patrons sip wine by picnic tables at One Woman Wines...

Patrons sip wine by picnic tables at One Woman Wines and Vineyards in Southold, set near by a small tasting barn, surrounded by vines, Saturday Aug. 22, 2015. by Randee Daddona Credit: Randee Daddona

The “one woman” in One Woman Wines & Vineyards in Southold is Claudia Purita, who hand-planted her first some 15 years ago and soon opened a tasting room in a small red barn that sits in the middle of the field. There’s a no-frills, rustic feel that accompanies the experience of seeing the roots of wine-making.

  • TASTINGS: $25-30 flight; $9-$22 glass; $20-$60 bottle

  • GROUPS: No limos or buses

  • FOOD: Snacks and antipasto plates available for purchase. Outside food allowed for picnics

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: Gruner Veltliner, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay (steel and oak blend), merlot, red blend, rosé, chenin blanc, Gewürztraminer, cabernet franc, pinot noir, petit verdot, dessert wine, white

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME