Osprey's Dominion Vineyards

From left, Sophia Anastasiadis, Kaitlyn Pignataro, Jessica Pignataro, Nicole Legovich, and Toniann Pignataro, all from Farmingdale, pose near the vineyard at Osprey's Dominion in Peconic, Aug. 31, 2019. Credit: Linda Rosier

Long a popular place for families and large groups, the winery’s expansive lawn is made for lingering with picnic fare, lawn games and live music. Grab a table on the back lawn to keep it casual or head to the indoor tasting room for a more formal experience.

  • TASTINGS: $12-$18 flight; $10 glass; $14-$45 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos

  • FOOD: Light snacks and hot dogs available for purchase. Outside food allowed

  • LIVE MUSIC: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays in the winter

  • WINES AND MORE: Carménère, a single-grape varietal, merlot, cabernet franc, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, riesling, Gewürztraminer, pinot gris, petit Verdot, malbec, pinot noir and Tannat

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted

