Osprey's Dominion Vineyards

Long a popular place for families and large groups, the winery’s expansive lawn is made for lingering with picnic fare, lawn games and live music. Grab a table on the back lawn to keep it casual or head to the indoor tasting room for a more formal experience.

TASTINGS: $12-$18 flight; $10 glass; $14-$45 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos

FOOD: Light snacks and hot dogs available for purchase. Outside food allowed

LIVE MUSIC: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays in the winter

WINES AND MORE: Carménère, a single-grape varietal, merlot, cabernet franc, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, riesling, Gewürztraminer, pinot gris, petit Verdot, malbec, pinot noir and Tannat

DOGS: Leashed pets permitted