Palmer Vineyards

One of the original five vineyards on the North Fork, it has a unique London pub feel, with an assorted menu of wines, local beer and light bites and wood-fired pizza. Take a self-guided tour by following signs posted outside windows that peek into the process, from seeing the steel fermentation tanks to the barrel aging room.

TASTINGS: $22-$30 flight; $10-$16; $19-$75 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for groups larger than 5; 6-9 guests $40 per person, 7-19 guests $45 per person. Private pavilion reservation, $60 a person, minimum of 10 guests.

FOOD: Brick oven, wood-fired pizza, oyster and seafood truck. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays May-Oct.

WINES AND MORE: cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc, riesling, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, pinot blanc, rosé, syrah, Albariño, Old Roots Merlot, Old Roots Reserve, Aromatico, viognier, late-harvest Gewürztraminer, late-harvest cabernet franc, chardonnay

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors