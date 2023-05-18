Pedal boats, water trampoline, kayaking and more water sports to try on Long Island 

This summer, prepare to make a big splash. It’s time to get wet by engaging in some water sports. Here are nine ways to break into a new activity and spend the day having fun in the sun.

BOUNCE ON A WATER TRAMPOLINE

This bouncy watercraft is offered by the MTK Cruises boat charter company and is anchored in Lake Montauk. The trampoline has a runway that allows those aboard the charterboat to walk, climb or jump into the water. There's also a waterslide and a 12-foot-long Bag Blaster attached to trampoline.

“The trampolines offer fun in the sun from laying out to chill and chat with friends to handstands and flips into the water,” says MTK Cruises owner and operator Tom Hoffman.

The trampoline is 20 feet in diameter and can hold up to 20 people when people aboard are just sitting around, but is limited to only a few (2-3) people when guests choose to jump around; the water trampoline is available June 12 through September.

INFO 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk; 631-668-8079, cruisemontauk.com

COST From $300 per hour for up to 12 guests, with a two-hour minimum for swimming. $25 per person per hour over 12 guests.

GET A KAYAK DELIVERED

If you are staying between Orient and Mattituck, Eagle's Neck Paddling Company will bring a kayak to your doorstep.

People paddle on paddle boats at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon. Credit: Ed Betz

"Being out in nature on the water is a great experience," says owner Jeff Scharadin. "It’s a nice way to chill."

Those who want to simply go for an hour or two also can rent a kayak at Eagle's Neck stand at Orient Beach State Park.

INFO 40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-765-3502, eaglesneckpaddling.com

COST Two-day rental (single kayak: $100; double kayak: $150; paddleboards: $120), four-day rental (single: $150; double: $225; paddleboards: $200) or one-week rental (single: $180; double: $250; paddleboards: $225).

CONSIDER AN INFLATABLE

For pure convenience, outfitters sell a wide range of inflatable watercrafts including paddleboards, canoes, boats and kayaks. At Sea Eagle Boats in Port Jefferson, the company’s most popular product is the SE-370 inflatable kayak made of welded PVC (polyvinyl chloride) material. It's $279-$499 and includes a foot/hand pump.

"They are light and easy to handle," says vice president John Hoge. "When you are done, you can deflate it, fold it up and put it back in the car."

PADDLEBOARD AWAY

Stand-up paddleboard yoga may sound intimidating, but Deanna Arecco, owner and instructor at Salty Soul Yoga, says it offers a little something for everyone.

"I've noticed this is a big bucket list item for individuals," she says. "More than half of my students, it's their first time, and even if they decide to just sit on the board and breathe, they're still doing paddleboard yoga. I have done classes with pregnant women in their third trimester, a woman who is 80 years young, men, children, everyone."

Salty Soul Yoga hosts classes at parks and beaches on Long Island, with a rotating schedule of classes. Locations include the Waterfront Center in Oyster Bay, Steers Beach in Northport, Gilgo Beach in Babylon, Tanner Park in Copiague and Heckscher State Park in East Islip. Most classes launch at 9 a.m. Private groups, lessons and tours also are available for booking.

INFO Salty Soul Yoga; 516-729-4788, mysaltysoulyoga.com

COST $45 per 90-minute session with rental equipment included; $25 for bring-your-own-board sessions.

JUMP ON A JET SKI

Head to Baldwin Harbor and take off on a Jet Ski on the Great South Bay, courtesy of NY Boat & Jet Ski Rentals. Groups can take a 75-minute ride overseen by a tour guide. Renters and drivers must be over the age of 18; passengers can be under the age of 18 with parental consent.

"We work in a big open area where there’s not a lot of boat traffic," says owner Nick Karamoshos. "It’s relatively easy and not hard to get the hang of. However, everyone must be cautious."

INFO 3093 Cornwell Place, Baldwin; 516-398-9928, summerboatrental.com

COST $150 for 75 minutes ($175 for two people on one vessel), $275 for 2 hours and 30 minutes (minimum two during the week, three on the weekend).

CATCH A WAVE

Rent a soft-top surfboard at Unsound Surf in Long Beach and hit the waves at Lincoln Boulevard Beach, across the street from the store. These 7-pound lightweight foam boards are user-friendly for riders age 5 and over — they are about half the weight of a typical surfboard.

"It’s almost like an addiction. People get into the surfing sensation," says co-owner Mike Nelson. "It really adds to your beach day."

INFO 359 E. Park Ave., Long Beach; 516-889-1112, unsoundsurf.com

COST $40 for half day (4 hours), $50 for full day (9 hours).

OPEN 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June, July and August.

PEDAL A BOAT

Take out a pedal boat at Belmont Lake State Park, where a foursome can simultaneously pedal while one person steers with the rudder.

"You really burn calories doing this activity, but it’s leisurely," says park manager John Cumberland. "There are a couple of islands in the lake that people pedal around where you can see some wildlife."

There has to be someone 18 or older on the vessel, and everyone must wear a life vest.

INFO Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon; 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov/parks/belmontlake

COST $20 for two hours.

RIDE A TUBE, BOARD OR SKIS

Six people can climb aboard as a captain from Peconic Water Sports takes your group wakeboarding, water skiing, wakesurfing and tubing on 23-foot Malibu and Nautique boats.

East End locations include Southold, Shelter Island, Montauk, Sag Harbor and East Hampton.

Captained fishing charters also are available.

INFO 631-680-0111, peconicwatersports.com or email info@peconicwatersports.com

COST $450-$525 per hour for group of six.

PADDLE A PUB

Launching its two-hour trip from Dublin Deck in Patchogue, the Paddle Pub Long Island vessel can carry up to 26 passengers, 12 of whom can pedal simultaneously.

People can sign up for open public cruises, as well as private rentals for bachelorette and birthday parties or other celebrations. Guests can bring on food they order from Dublin Deck, and the boat will stop along the Patchogue River at Island View Marina if passengers want to pick up beer or wine (no glass bottles allowed). The Paddle Pub boat has a dance floor and a sound system, as well as the option for private groups to add on a DJ for an additional fee.

INFO 325 River Ave., Patchogue; 631-778-1433, paddlepub.com/longisland

COST $49 a person for public sails Mon.-Thurs, $64 Fri. and Sun., $79 Sat., $99 holidays.