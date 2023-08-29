Pellegrini Vineyards
Venture into the tasting room where wine can be purchased. The white gazebo in the field is the perfect place for a family photo. Take a self-guided tour at no charge.
TASTINGS: $18 flight; $22-$100 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5; $18 per person
FOOD: Outside food allowed
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, rosé, red, petit Verdot, blended, Gewürztraminer, red and white blends
DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors