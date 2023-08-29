Things to DoRecreation

Pellegrini Vineyards

Pamela Bierria from Freeport walks past the vines at Pellegrini...

Pamela Bierria from Freeport walks past the vines at Pellegrini Vineyards in Cutchogue, the 2nd stop of the day during a Pour and Pedal Bike Tour on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. A round trip, 12 mile bike ride that ventures by historic landmarks, farms, vineyards and other hidden gems. During the two winery stops guests see the process of how wine is made and have a picnic lunch. Credit: Randee Daddona

Venture into the tasting room where wine can be purchased. The white gazebo in the field is the perfect place for a family photo. Take a self-guided tour at no charge.

  • TASTINGS: $18 flight; $22-$100 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5; $18 per person

  • FOOD: Outside food allowed

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, rosé, red, petit Verdot, blended, Gewürztraminer, red and white blends

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

