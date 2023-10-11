Dog-friendly events, costume contests this fall on Long Island

Dog owners and their canine companions can expect a packed schedule this October and November with events catering to man’s best friend.

“I'm always looking for opportunities to get out with my pup,” says Kavita Gera, 26, of East Meadow. She and her chiweenie, a cross between a chihuahua and a dachshund, Bueller took part in the annual pet parade and costume competition at Hicks Nurseries in Westbury in 2022 where Bueller was dressed as E.T.; this year’s costume remains to be decided.

“Getting to dress him up and see everyone's creativity is an added bonus,” she says. Gera also sees the event, happening Oct. 18, as a social boost for Bueller, who feels that “between him and I, I'm honestly not sure who's more excited to see all the dogs.”

Liz Kim-Lan, 50, came from Queens to attend the last Hicks pet parade with her rescue dog Charleigh, a chihuahua mix, who dressed as a hot dog accompanied by her human family members who wore condiment costumes. They plan to return again this season. “The kids love it and we get a chance to meet other dog lovers and see awesome dogs in costume,” she says.

From festivals to doggy brunches and costume parades, here’s a guide to dog-friendly events happening this fall:

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oct. 14: PawsWalk 2023 at Belmont Lake State Park

Starting with a light breakfast and pet treats, leashed dogs can then take part in a walk at the park. Attendees will receive a goody bag that includes a bandanna for participating dogs; people who bring a food donation for Long Island Cares’s Baxter's Pet Pantry, will be entered in a raffle.

Cost $20 ages 13 and older. Registration required.

More info 8 a.m. to noon; 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon; 631-991-8106, licares.org

Oct. 18: Pet parade at Hicks Nurseries

Karen Musgrave, marketing and e-commerce associate at Hicks Nurseries, says the pet parade is an opportunity for attendees to meet other people and pets in the community. Participating dogs “seem to know this is a special day and enjoy being in their costumes and hanging out with other dogs and their humans,” she adds.

The march travels down a decorated path which leads to Otto the Ghost, the center’s Halloween mascot. Judges will be on-hand to evaluate which costumes will win prizes. All pets will get participation ribbons. Attendees are asked to bring pet food, new toys and other items to donate to Long Island Cares.

Cost Free

More info 5 p.m.; 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury; 516-334-0066, hicksnurseries.com

Oct. 21: Diego's Trunk or Treat at Sands Point Preserve

Hosted by the Nassau County SPCA, the event celebrates Diego, a goldendoodle who survived abuse and required critical surgery before being adopted by a foster family last March. A group of pet-related vendors will be on-hand with decorated vehicles with free treats and toys for pups. Games and activities for pets will also be happening, including a costume contest and a dog pie-eating contest plus prizes and raffles.

Cost $25 per family, cash only

More info 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point; 516-576-2921, nassaucountyspca.org

Oct. 21: Howl-O-Ween at the Michael J. Tully Park

This festive gathering will include live music, crafts, giveaways and a contest with prizes given for top canine costumes and best human/dog duo costumes. All dogs in attendance must be leashed.

Cost Free

More info 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park; 516-869-6311, northhempsteadny.gov

Oct. 22: Dog Days at Suffolk County Farm and Education Center

Returning for a second year, this event is the only time dogs are allowed to visit the farm. Featuring a corn maze, wagon rides and other farm-related activities, there will also be dog rescues to meet plus “dog sports” (tests of agility, their senses, play time), pumpkin picking and a costume contest.

Cost $15 per person. Each visiting dog will receive a complimentary bandanna; dogs must be leashed and up to date on their rabies vaccination, with proof required at entrance.

More info 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank; 631-852-4600, ccesuffolk.org

Oct. 22: Barkin’ Brunch at The Refuge’s Howl ‘O’ Ween Party

People pose with their dogs while attending "Barkin' Brunch," a seasonal Sunday midday meal held at The Refuge restaurant in Melville. Credit: Jessica Lantier

This restaurant will host its last Sunday Barkin’ Brunch of the season with a Halloween celebration. Dogs may dine, dress-up and walk in a costume parade. "Best dog,” “best owner/pet pair” and "best group" costumes will be chosen; fall-inspired brunch cocktails will be available for purchase.

Cost Free; reservations recommended

More info 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 631-577-4444, refuge110.com

Oct. 28: Canines in costume at LongHouse Reserve

In association with Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), dogs are invited to visit this 16-acre space featuring gardens, sculptures and other art. Pooches may also arrive in festive attire to explore the reserve with their humans.

Cost $25 for members, $35; register in advance

More info 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon; 133 Hands Creek Rd., East Hampton; 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Oct. 28: DogFest

Tekila Abon is dressed for DogFest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Massapequa Park. Credit: Howard Schnapp

This annual event is open to both pet and service dogs for a day of play and socialization that also includes a silent auction, live speakers and a doggy dress-up parade with prizes for top-judged costumes.

Cost Free; All dogs must be leashed and up to date on vaccinations; puppies must be at least 6 months old and be fully vaccinated

More info 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 451 Unqua Rd., Massapequa Park; 631-561-0200, canine.org

Oct. 28-29: Dog-friendly weekend at Old Westbury Gardens

Old Westbury Gardens’ fall “Dog Days” invites you to bring your leashed dog for a walk around designated garden areas dressed in a Halloween costume. Credit: Vincent Kish

This estate's landscaped gardens and arboreal areas are usually off-limits to any dogs. During this two-day event, leashed dogs are welcome to wander designated areas. Humans are also invited to enter their dogs in the preserve’s fall dog parade and costume contest, and 3 p.m. procession where pet parents are encouraged to dress up their dogs and march. Judges will review the costumes and award prizes to the winners.

Cost $15, $8 ages 7 to 17, includes parade participation. Tickets must be purchased in advance

More info 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 71 Old Westbury Rd., Old Westbury; 516-333-0048, oldwestburygardens.org

Nov. 5: LI-DOG’s Howl-o-Ween Pawty at the Pine Grove Inn

Dogs will arrive in costume and then play a game of “musical sit” before taking part in the Howl-o-ween costume parade. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in categories of “best dog/parent costume” and “best stand-alone dog costume.” An agility course will also be available to try for an additional $5 cash fee. A Halloween-themed photo booth and paw-print booth will be on-hand. Baskets of dog-friendly items will be raffled off. Food and Halloween-themed drinks will be available for purchase for humans and food for dogs will also be on the menu.

Cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door

More info 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 1 First St., E. Patchogue; lidog.org