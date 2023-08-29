Things to DoRecreation

Pindar Vineyards

Peconic’s Pindar Vineyards on Long Island.

Peconic’s Pindar Vineyards on Long Island. Credit: Pindar Vineyards/Pindar

Pindar Vineyards is among the largestest on the North Fork. Inside, the tasting room has two horseshoe-shaped bars and plenty of tables and chairs on the deck overlooking the vineyard and 150-foot windmill.

  • TASTINGS: $15 flight; $8-$12 glass; $15-$43 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and suggested for groups larger than 7

  • FOOD: Snacks and cheese plates. Outside food allowed; no cakes with candles

  • LIVE MUSIC: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (only Saturdays in January)

  • WINES AND MORE: Pythagoras, a red wine blend; Sunflower, a premium chardonnay; Pindar riesling; Mythology, a Bordeaux blend; sparkling wines and dessert wines

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME