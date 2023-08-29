Pugliese Vineyards

Guests are often greeted by one of the Puglieses (it’s a family-run operation) in the tasting room before heading down to picnic tables by a pond surrounded by greenery. Kids can buy fish food and feed the koi and turtles at the edge of the water.

TASTINGS: $20 flight; $10 glass; $16-$41 bottle

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses

FOOD: Outside food allowed

LIVE MUSIC: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 3-7 p.m. Friday through summer

WINES AND MORE: Champagne, merlot, sparkling merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, meritage, chardonnay, pinot grigio, chardonnay gold, rosé, riesling, red and white port, Sangiovese, red and white table wines and dessert wines

DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors