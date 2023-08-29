Things to DoRecreation

Pugliese Vineyards

Wines are estate-bottled at Pugliese Vineyards, which allows outside food...

Wines are estate-bottled at Pugliese Vineyards, which allows outside food in its picnic area. Credit: Randee Daddona

Guests are often greeted by one of the Puglieses (it’s a family-run operation) in the tasting room before heading down to picnic tables by a pond surrounded by greenery. Kids can buy fish food and feed the koi and turtles at the edge of the water.

  • TASTINGS: $20 flight; $10 glass; $16-$41 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses

  • FOOD: Outside food allowed

  • LIVE MUSIC: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 3-7 p.m. Friday through summer

  • WINES AND MORE: Champagne, merlot, sparkling merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, meritage, chardonnay, pinot grigio, chardonnay gold, rosé, riesling, red and white port, Sangiovese, red and white table wines and dessert wines

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME