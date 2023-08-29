Things to DoRecreation

Raphael Vineyard

Patrons sip wine under a pergola at Raphael Vineyard and...

Patrons sip wine under a pergola at Raphael Vineyard and Winery in Peconic on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, the winery is inspired by the Italian monasteries. Credit: Randee Daddona

From the water fountain sculpture in the front to the four-tiered chandelier hanging in the foyer, the venue offers a regal presentation for its wine. The balcony is a key spot for guests to take milestone or family photos. All visitors must be 21 and older.

  • TASTINGS: $25 flight

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

  • FOOD: Meats and cheeses. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Live music select dates mid-Feb.-May

  • WINES AND MORE: merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, riesling and semillon

  • DOGS: No pets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME