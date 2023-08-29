Raphael Vineyard

From the water fountain sculpture in the front to the four-tiered chandelier hanging in the foyer, the venue offers a regal presentation for its wine. The balcony is a key spot for guests to take milestone or family photos. All visitors must be 21 and older.

TASTINGS: $25 flight

GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

FOOD: Meats and cheeses. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: Live music select dates mid-Feb.-May

WINES AND MORE: merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, riesling and semillon

DOGS: No pets