Raphael Vineyard
From the water fountain sculpture in the front to the four-tiered chandelier hanging in the foyer, the venue offers a regal presentation for its wine. The balcony is a key spot for guests to take milestone or family photos. All visitors must be 21 and older.
TASTINGS: $25 flight
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6
FOOD: Meats and cheeses. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: Live music select dates mid-Feb.-May
WINES AND MORE: merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, malbec, petit verdot, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, riesling and semillon
DOGS: No pets