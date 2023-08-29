Rose Hill Vineyards

Visitors will find a laid-back vibe in the tasting room, set in a 125-year-old barn. Outdoors, guests can settle into lounge spaces tucked around the patio and courtyard. The winery’s onsite B&B has four rooms that come with amenities such as complimentary tastings.

TASTINGS: $28-$30 flight; $12-$25 glass; $25-$65 bottle

GROUPS: Limos and buses are permitted for drop-off only

FOOD: Light bites available for purchase. No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: Whites, rosés, reds and specialty blends.

DOGS: No pets