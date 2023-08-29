Things to DoRecreation

Rose Hill Vineyards

Eric Balberg, 30, of Hewlett and Carley Sinert, 28, of...

Eric Balberg, 30, of Hewlett and Carley Sinert, 28, of Manhattan taste wine at Rose Hill Vineyards in Mattituck on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Credit: Randee Daddona

Visitors will find a laid-back vibe in the tasting room, set in a 125-year-old barn. Outdoors, guests can settle into lounge spaces tucked around the patio and courtyard. The winery’s onsite B&B has four rooms that come with amenities such as complimentary tastings.

  • TASTINGS: $28-$30 flight; $12-$25 glass; $25-$65 bottle

  • GROUPS: Limos and buses are permitted for drop-off only

  • FOOD: Light bites available for purchase. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: Whites, rosés, reds and specialty blends.

  • DOGS: No pets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME