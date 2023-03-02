Sagtikos Manor, Cedarmere and more: Historic homes and parks to visit this spring

The start of spring is just weeks away, and with that comes a blossoming of landscapes, exhibits and historic sites worth touring. Here are six such places to visit as the seasons change:

Enjoy the outdoors at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve

Cyclists and pedestrians share trails across Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve. Credit: Ian J. Stark

This 1,520-acre park was once the estate of publisher, investment banker, racehorse owner/breeder, and philanthropist Marshall Field III. Today, visitors can partake in a range of activities here, including a free concert series, park tours (prices vary: free to $15), yoga ($8), biking, horseback riding, hiking, and more. Visitors can purchase food and drinks at Caumsett Cafe, which is open from May through October.

Admission: $8 per car

Hours: Park is open sunrise to sunset daily, year-round

INFO: 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Harbor; 631-423-1770; caumsettfoundation.org

Learn about poet William Cullen Bryant’s life at Cedarmere Estate

Tour historic sites and learn about poet William Cullen Bryant at Cedarmere in Roslyn Harbor.

Cedarmere was once home to poet William Cullen Bryant. The abode was designed by several established architects, while the landscape was done by Frederick Law Olmsted, best known for designing Central Park. Guided hourlong tours of the dwelling occur Thursdays at 2 and 3 p.m.

Admission: Parking and admission to the grounds are free; $10 per person for guided tours

Hours: Open 6. a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

INFO: 225 Bryant Ave., Roslyn; 516-544-3944; friendsofcedarmere.org

Take in a new exhibit at the Nassau County Museum of Art

Tour the outdoor sculptures at the Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn. Credit: Nassau County Museum of Art /NCMA

Situated on 145 acres, the Nassau County Museum of Art has ties to both William Cullen Bryant and the Frick family. It is home to a formal garden, walking trails and a sculpture park, and it welcomes close to 200,000 visitors a year according to Noemi Fletcher, education and public programs coordinator. From March 18 through July 6, the museum will be home to The Shin Collection, an exhibit centered on the eclectic art collection of Hong Gyu Shin, which features works by Eugène Delacroix and David Hockney.

Admission: $5 for children four and up, $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

INFO: One Museum Dr., Roslyn; 516-484-9338; nassaumuseum.org

Explore American history at Raynham Hall Museum

Ladies sitting room at Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Built in 1738, Raynham Hall originally belonged to the Townsend family, one of Oyster Bay’s founding families. Currently on display here through April 2 is Toy Stories, an exhibit focused on various toys and games from throughout history, and how they represent the people they belonged to.

Admission: $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, free for members, military, and children under 5

Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Guided tours at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Self-guided augmented reality tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

INFO: 30 West Main St., Oyster Bay; 516-922-6808; raynhamhallmuseum.org

Delve into poetry at the Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site

Walt Whitman Birthplace Historical Site in Huntington Station. Credit: Rick Kopstein

In 1819, Walt Whitman was born in a two-story farmhouse built by his father, Walter Whitman Sr. They lived here until Walt Jr. was 5 years old. This spring, events at the house will include a monthly Friday night “Poetry in Performance” program, a poetry reading on May 7, and a poetry celebration weekend from May 20-21.

Admission: $8 for adults; $7 for seniors, military, and groups; $6 for students; free for children ages 5 and under

Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

INFO: 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240; waltwhitman.org

Bask in scenic landscapes at Sagtikos Manor

Explore the historic sites at Sagtikos Manor in Bay Shore. Credit: Sagtikos Manor

Sagtikos Manor, which was built in 1697, boasts 42 rooms and sits on 10 acres. Its grounds include a walled garden and carriage house. Tours of the historic home run from the first weekend in June through the last weekend in September. Events to look forward to this spring include the Peony Path Tour (if reserved in advanced $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $15 day of); and an antiques, vintage and collectibles show (admission is $3).

Admission: Free to stroll the grounds and gardens

Hours: 9 a.m. to sunset daily

INFO: Montauk Highway between Manor Lane and Gardiner Drive West, Bay Shore; 631-854-0939; sagtikosmanor.org