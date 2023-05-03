Samanea NY is transforming into a hub for entertainment. See what's new and coming this year.

Samanea New York is about to expand its identity. The former Source Mall in Westbury will soon be known for more than shopping, but for being a hub of entertainment in Nassau County as well.

“We are revitalizing this iconic site by creating a unique lifestyle destination,” says Dominic Coluccio, director of real estate for Samanea New York, which is owned by Lesso Mall Development. “Our overall goal is to offer something for everyone.”

Here are four new tenants that are coming into the space:

X-GOLF WESTBURY

X-Golf Westbury at Samanea New York features an indoor golf and entertainment center with eight simulators.

The most recent addition to open is X-Golf Westbury, an indoor golf and entertainment center featuring eight simulators spread across 6,300 square feet.

In addition to X-Golf Westbury, here are some other entertainment opportunities currently available at Samanea NY: 'BEYOND VAN GOGH' ART EXHIBIT Open through Sept. 4; Adults, $45.99-$55.99; children (age 5-15), $29.99-$34.99. Tickets must be purchased in advance; 800-441-0819, vangoghlongisland.com DAVE & BUSTER’S Open Sunday through Tuesday: 11a.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; 516-542-8501, daveandbusters.com

“The technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving customers the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game,” says co-owner Christopher Sciocchetti. “Measuring ball speed, launch, direction, and spin along with club path, impact and speed, the X-Golf system performs over 6,000 calculations per second.”

Guests of all ages can play 18 holes of golf with up to six players per simulator. Plus, there’s a full bar and food menu.

“We have partnered with local vendors such as Borrelli’s offering their personal pizza, Danny’s Chinese Kitchen offering their Philly cheesesteak egg rolls and crab Rangoon,” says Sciocchetti. “We also have our signature chicken sandwich, wings, soft pretzels and other bar foods.”

HOURS 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

COST $55-$65 per hour

INFO xgolfwestbury.com

EMPIRE ADVENTURE PARK

Empire Adventure Park, which is scheduled to open at Samanea New York in Westbury this August, will feature a dodgeball court, basketball slam dunk area and more. Credit: Empire Adventure Park

Picture more than 35,000 square feet of an indoor playground with a wide variety of attractions for people of all ages — that’s the focus of Empire Adventure Park.

“This is a place to have fun with family and friends,” says founder/owner Matthew Mullen. “We are looking forward to helping Long Islanders create some memories going forward. Growing up, I remember going on Nunley’s Carousel. I’m hoping some kids today remember Empire like that.”

The park will feature trampolines, a laser tag arena, an inflatable obstacle course, a two-level ninja obstacle course, dodgeball and slam dunking from trampolines with adjustable rims. For the younger set there will be a soft playground with foam cannons as well as ValoJump, which is augmented reality on trampolines with 86-inch monitors where you can see yourself in the game.

“The place will be decorated in New York team colors like royal blue and orange,” says Mullen. “We will also hold weekly glow-in-the-dark parties on Friday and Saturday nights.”

A cafe serving pizzas, paninis, chicken tenders and more is scheduled to be on site along with a full bar.

OPENING August

COST $30 per person

INFO empireadventurepark.com

RYCO’S ESCAPE ROOM & LOUNGE

RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge, which is scheduled to open at Samanea New York in Westbury late summer/early fall, will feature four themed escape rooms and the lounge area that serves food and drinks. Credit: RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge/RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge

Immerse yourself into a new environment at RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge where you can choose your own adventure. There are four different rooms: RYCO’s Island, Dreams Work, Asylum and Titanic.

“There’s a 60-minute clock on the wall that gives you a time frame to work together as a group to solve puzzles to escape the room before the clock runs out,” says co-owner Cody Oher. “It tests your skills, mentality and, sometimes, your physicality to escape the room in time.”

RYCO uses a lot of technology and automations built into the rooms with fewer manual locks and pass codes in just one room.

“Our focus is to incorporate hydraulics, air pressure and sensory-based puzzles that involve technology and feel like a theme park-based environment rather than a traditional 8x10 square foot room with locks,” says Oher.

There will even be a lounge where guests can enjoy cocktails, hard seltzer and shareable tapas.

OPENING Late summer/early fall

COST $40 per person for a 60-minute experience

INFO 516-407-2537, rycosescape.com

GRAVITY VAULT INDOOR ROCK GYM

The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gym, which is scheduled to open at Samanea New York in Westbury at the end of 2023, will feature 20,000 square feet of indoor climbing terrain.

The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gym will soon open its second Long Island location (the first is in Melville), where guests can have a climbing experience that ranges from beginner to expert.

“We are seeing changes in what people want in their fitness solutions these days,” says Mark Davidson, president of Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gym’s New York locations. “It’s not just about going to the gym and hopping on a treadmill; people seek connection and community with a shared interest. Climbing really does that. People help each other and make friends. It’s a very social activity.”

The facility will offer 20,000 square feet of indoor climbing terrain that goes as low as 16 feet all the way up to 45 feet high.

“You don’t need to be Superman. As long as you can walk up a couple of flights of stairs, you are good. But it’s a workout of the upper body and lower body,” says Davidson. “People get super hooked on it from the very first time. Come in some comfortable clothes and we will get you up the wall.”

OPENING End of the year

COST $28 per day pass, $65 per hour with an instructor

INFO gravityvault.com