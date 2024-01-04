Where to go sledding, tubing on Long Island

There are only a few days each year we get to partake in this winter tradition, so be prepared. Get your boots and gloves ready, your wool hat and hot chocolate — and the directions from your home to any of these places. Call ahead to ensure these trails are open day-of and have enough snow to accommodate you for an afternoon of fun. Fees for state parks are waived during the winter months and resume in late March.

BETHPAGE STATE PARK

99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale

Jack Glatzerman, with his mom Sue Glatzerman, and Sara Mecozzi, all of Islip sled down the hill at Bethpage State. Credit: Marisol Diaz

What's so cool about sledding at Bethpage? You get to glide downhill in the footsteps of some of the world’s most famous professional golfers. No, you can’t toboggan the famously challenging Black Course, where Tiger Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open. But you can glide over the 460-yard fairway leading to the first hole of the Red (second-most-difficult course). The historic Green course also is open to sledding. Both fairways start behind the clubhouse. No snow tubes, inner tubes, discs or saucers.

More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov.

CEDAR CREEK PARK

3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adrianna Danielo sets off on a sled ride in Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Credit: Newsday-Staff/Jim Peppler

Cedar Creek’s sledding hills are easy to find. They’re next to parking fields at the south end of the park. The sledding is intermediate, on hills bordered by tall trees, including some evergreens. One of the hills is bowl-shaped, offering an up-and-down roller-coaster ride.

More info 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov/2792/Cedar-Creek-Park

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK

1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, Southern State Parkway Exit 18 (Eagle Avenue)

Michael Watson sledding down a hill at Hempstead Lake State Park. Credit: Barry Sloan

The slope is short and not very steep at Hempstead Lake State Park, but it’s scenic. The hill begins where Lake Drive meets Peninsula Boulevard and ends with a view of human-made (and most likely frozen-over) McDonald Pond. It’s pretty much a bunny hill, best for families with young children. Park in Field 3 for easy access to the sledding area. And not to worry: A safety fence installed by park workers at the bottom of the slope keeps sledders from overshooting into the pond.

More info 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov.

NEWBRIDGE ROAD PARK

2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore

From right, Julianna Clark, Nicholas Tizzano and Jayden Clark enjoy their afternoon sledding at Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore. Credit: Barry Sloan

Short and steep, the lone hill gives some of the best sledding. It’s a round hill, allowing sledders to slide down in any direction.

More info 516-783-2500

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River

There’s no need to travel upstate to go sledding alongside hardwood forest. Wildwood is about as wild as wilderness gets on Long Island. There’s no particular area set aside for sledding, but that’s actually an advantage, opening up the park’s 769 acres to sledders. Just choose a hill and turn it into your own private downhill run. Many sledders gravitate toward the campgrounds, or roadways, which are closed in winter to campers and vehicular traffic, park officials say.

More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov