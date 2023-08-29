Sparkling Pointe
Guests can relax on a large, outdoor terrace or kick back in the indoor, French-chateau-style tasting room with Venetian crystal chandeliers and views of the vineyard.
TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $12-$22 glass; $30-$75 bottle to take home only
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6
FOOD: Cheese, meats, caviar, savory and sweet snacks. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: Sustainably grown sparkling wines made with the classic Champagne grape varietals pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay
DOGS: No pets