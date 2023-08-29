Things to DoRecreation

Sparkling Pointe

A pour of sparkling wine at Sparkling Pointe in Southold.

A pour of sparkling wine at Sparkling Pointe in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

Guests can relax on a large, outdoor terrace or kick back in the indoor, French-chateau-style tasting room with Venetian crystal chandeliers and views of the vineyard.

  • TASTINGS: $20-$30 flight; $12-$22 glass; $30-$75 bottle to take home only

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 6

  • FOOD: Cheese, meats, caviar, savory and sweet snacks. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: Sustainably grown sparkling wines made with the classic Champagne grape varietals pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay

  • DOGS: No pets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME