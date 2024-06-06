Pick your own strawberry farms on Long Island

For berry lovers, June is heaven on earth, with red, juicy, sweet berries ripe for the picking at Long Island farms.

At Patty's Bunches and Berries in Mattituck, expect a variety of strawberries that can be picked at different times throughout the season. “As the berries ripen, you'll find some varieties early, middle and late June, because we plant an intentional rotating crop, so there's something for everyone. When June is over, they're pretty much done,” says owner Patty Divello. “If you come to pick strawberries, you'll also see peonies and cornflowers growing in the fields to be featured in the upcoming flower season.”

These locations are now open for picking. Remember to call ahead and confirm, as u-pick is weather dependent.

CONDZELLA'S FARM

Route 25A, Wading River

U-PICK Strawberries through June 30

OPEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

COST $10 per quart

MORE INFO condzellasfarm.com, 631-929-4697

GLOVER FARMS

635 Victory Ave., Brookhaven

U-PICK Strawberries through July 10

OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

COST Starting at $7 per quart

MORE INFO gloverfarmsbrookhaven.org, 631-286-7876

GOLDEN ACRES ORGANIC FARM

652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead

U-PICK Certified organic strawberries through June 30

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, closed Sunday

COST $12 per quart.

MORE INFO goldenacresorganicfarm.com, 631-722-5100.

LENNY BRUNO FARMS

740 Wading River Rd., Manorville

U-PICK Strawberries 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9

OPEN 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

COST $10 per pint includes a hayride into the field

MORE INFO lennybrunofarms.com, 631-591-3592

LEWIN FARMS

812 Sound Ave., Calverton

U-PICK Strawberries through June 30

OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, closed Tuesday

COST $5.75 per pound with cash; $5.98 per pound with credit card

MORE INFO lewinfarm.com, 631-929-4327

PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES

410 Sound Ave., Mattituck

U-PICK Strawberries through June 30

OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)

COST $9 per person includes one container of fruit. Each picker entering the field must purchase one container.

MORE INFO pattysberriesandbunches, 631-655-7996

WINDY ACRES ORCHARD

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

U-PICK Strawberries through June 30

OPEN 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

COST Starting at $8 per person; includes one container.

MORE INFO 631-727-4554,

WICKHAM'S FRUIT FARM

28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue

U-PICK Strawberries through June 30

OPEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, closed Sunday

COST $8.50 per quart, per person

MORE INFO wickhamsfruitfarm.com, 631-734-6441