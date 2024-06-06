Pick your own strawberry farms on Long Island
For berry lovers, June is heaven on earth, with red, juicy, sweet berries ripe for the picking at Long Island farms.
At Patty's Bunches and Berries in Mattituck, expect a variety of strawberries that can be picked at different times throughout the season. “As the berries ripen, you'll find some varieties early, middle and late June, because we plant an intentional rotating crop, so there's something for everyone. When June is over, they're pretty much done,” says owner Patty Divello. “If you come to pick strawberries, you'll also see peonies and cornflowers growing in the fields to be featured in the upcoming flower season.”
These locations are now open for picking. Remember to call ahead and confirm, as u-pick is weather dependent.
CONDZELLA'S FARM
Route 25A, Wading River
U-PICK Strawberries through June 30
OPEN 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
COST $10 per quart
MORE INFO condzellasfarm.com, 631-929-4697
GLOVER FARMS
635 Victory Ave., Brookhaven
U-PICK Strawberries through July 10
OPEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
COST Starting at $7 per quart
MORE INFO gloverfarmsbrookhaven.org, 631-286-7876
GOLDEN ACRES ORGANIC FARM
652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Riverhead
U-PICK Certified organic strawberries through June 30
OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, closed Sunday
COST $12 per quart.
MORE INFO goldenacresorganicfarm.com, 631-722-5100.
LENNY BRUNO FARMS
740 Wading River Rd., Manorville
U-PICK Strawberries 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9
OPEN 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
COST $10 per pint includes a hayride into the field
MORE INFO lennybrunofarms.com, 631-591-3592
LEWIN FARMS
812 Sound Ave., Calverton
U-PICK Strawberries through June 30
OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, closed Tuesday
COST $5.75 per pound with cash; $5.98 per pound with credit card
MORE INFO lewinfarm.com, 631-929-4327
PATTY'S BERRIES AND BUNCHES
410 Sound Ave., Mattituck
U-PICK Strawberries through June 30
OPEN 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (last u-pick entrance is at 5:30 p.m.)
COST $9 per person includes one container of fruit. Each picker entering the field must purchase one container.
MORE INFO pattysberriesandbunches, 631-655-7996
WINDY ACRES ORCHARD
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
U-PICK Strawberries through June 30
OPEN 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
COST Starting at $8 per person; includes one container.
MORE INFO 631-727-4554,
WICKHAM'S FRUIT FARM
28700 Main Rd. (Route 25), Cutchogue
U-PICK Strawberries through June 30
OPEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, closed Sunday
COST $8.50 per quart, per person
MORE INFO wickhamsfruitfarm.com, 631-734-6441