Summer lineup at Jones Beach bandshell

The bands are back together — and headed to the Jones Beach bandshell.

Summer programming along the boardwalk kicks off Saturday, June 24, with Badlands, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Cover bands feature prominently in this year’s summer schedule with acts slated to play hits by The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, Van Halen, Madonna, Pearl Jam and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

Paul Pettas, a spokesman with Centerplate, which took over booking talent for the space last summer, says the priority is to have “entertainment that is memorable, fan-friendly and sourced from Long Island as much as possible.”

The popular Latin dance night remains on Sunday evenings with Tuesdays as family night with programming for kids. Thursday is family movie night.

Not returning this summer are Wednesday night line dancing and a weekly magician’s show, Pettas says.

All shows start at 8 p.m. and patrons are advised to arrive at 7:30 p.m.

THE FULL SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, JUNE 24:

Badlands (Bruce Springsteen Tribute)

TUESDAY, JUNE 27:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Darlene Graham

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28:

Coastwolf

Roots Foundation

Como Brothers

FRIDAY, JUNE 30:

Antigone Rising

SATURDAY, JULY 1:

45 RPM

Three — A Tribute to Trios

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5:

Nashville Skyline

Spinn

Julia Lambert

FRIDAY, JULY 7:

“American Idol’s” Robbie Rosen

Lem Payne Jr.

Jesse Eplan

SATURDAY, JULY 8:

Completely Unchained — The Ultimate Tribute to Van Halen

Voices of Extreme

TUESDAY, JULY 11:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Keri Wirth

Lennon and Katie

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12:

Shecky and the Twangtones

Shock Radar

Taylor and the Apes

FRIDAY, JULY 14:

Decadia

Septimius the Great

SATURDAY, JULY 15:

Billy Mira and the Hitmen

The Belairs

TUESDAY, JULY 18:

Psychic mediums Josephine Ghiringhelli and Christopher Allan

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19:

Little Red Men

Newborn

FRIDAY, JULY 21:

20 Highview — A Long Island Dance Band

SATURDAY, JULY 22:

Last Exit — A Tribute to Pearl Jam

Let Love Rule - Lenny Kravitz tribute band.

TUESDAY, JULY 25:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Darlene Graham

Lennon and Katie

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26:

Lisa Polizzi (Janis Joplin Tribute), Vanglorious (Heart Tribute), Porter Block

Liza Polizzi Band — A Tribute to Janis Joplin

Vanglorious — A Tribute to Heart

Porter Block

FRIDAY, JULY 28:

Crossfade Collective

SATURDAY, JULY 29:

Lithium — A Tribute to Nirvana

Monkeywrench — A Tribute to Foo Fighters

TUESDAY, AUG. 1:

Rock n Roll University Student Performance

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2:

New Life Crisis

Retrofeelya

City Alley

FRIDAY, AUG. 4:

Caffeine High School Reunion with Weird Science (’80s Tribute) and Amber Ferrari (Madonna Tribute)

SATURDAY, AUG. 5:

Four Way Street — The Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

The Fabulous Cupcakes — A Tribute to Motown

TUESDAY, AUG. 8:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Keri Wirth

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9:

Mark Newman

Brooke Moriber

Quickdraw

FRIDAY, AUG. 11:

Bright Lights — A Tribute to Matchbox 20

Iridesense

SATURDAY, AUG. 12:

The Johnny Mac Band

The Dave Diamond Band

Victoria Faiella

TUESDAY, AUG. 15:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Darlene Graham

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16:

Nonstop to Cairo

Bunktown Falls

FRIDAY, AUG. 18:

Hi Def

Appetite for Destruction — A Tribute to Guns n Roses

SATURDAY, AUG. 19:

Billboard Live

Spectrum

TUESDAY, AUG. 22:

Family Night hosted by Tara Drouin

Keri Wirth

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23:

Sir Cadian Rhythm

I Ignite

Terra Stigma

FRIDAY, AUG. 25:

Tom Schaudel

Pump — A Tribute to Aerosmith

SATURDAY, AUG. 26:

The Liverpool Shuffle — A Tribute to The Beatles

Streetfighter — A Tribute to The Rolling Stones

TUESDAY, AUG. 29:

Rock n Roll University Student Performance

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30:

Gnarly Karma

Timbo and Jake Furia

Memphis Crawl

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1:

Half Step — A Tribute to The Grateful Dead

The Fishing Line

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2:

Unglued — A Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots

Morning View — A Tribute to Incubus

Soul to Squeeze — A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers