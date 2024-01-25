Things to do with your dog this winter on Long Island

When Rich Stalzer of Southold and his dog Bodhi venture out for an afternoon of fun at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic, the 5-year-old labradoodle always makes a beeline straight to the bar. But Bodhi isn't wagging his tail for a brew.

“They always have treats and he knows,” says Stalzer, 59, a semiretired tech CEO. “I don't think I've ever been there without him. I can't say ‘brewery’ without him getting excited.”

The brewery is not only a hangout spot for customers but dogs can have their day too. Bodhi is always greeted by golden doodle Duzy, one of the brewery co-owner’s dogs, and the two play together the whole time. “The venue’s vibe is a dog-loving destination,” says Stalzer. “I haven't met anyone at the brewery who doesn't love dogs, so Bodhi gets lots of attention, which he likes.”

For some Long Islanders, even the winter cold can’t put a chill on spending time with their dogs.

“She loves the winter; it's her favorite season,” says Wayne Steck, 62, of Westhampton Beach, about his 1 1/2-year-old black-furred, flat-coated retriever, Willow. “She loves to run and play in the snow,” he says.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The real estate developer brings Willow to work with him and they spend almost all their time together. “I try and do something she enjoys every day,” he says.

For those looking for something creative to do, Pawcasso Art Studio, Pet Boutique and Barkery in Westhampton Beach offers art classes for dogs. “Pawcasso is more of an exciting and enjoyable experience for her. It's more of a club or social activity for dogs and people,” says Steck. Dog owners and their dogs can create art projects together.

Here are things to do this winter that will occupy a few hours of quality time that cater to man's best friend.

Paint classes at Pawcasso Art Studio & Pet Boutique

3 Sunset Ave.

Marissa DeMarco of Westhampton Beach makes paw art with her dog Penny at Pawcasso Art Studio, Pet Boutique and Barkery in Westhampton Beach in December 2023. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Pups and their owners can create a masterpiece at this art studio and bakery. Known as lick paintings, dog owners put dollops of paint on a canvas, which is then placed inside a plastic bag, and olive oil or peanut butter is smeared on the outside of the bag along with some of Pawcasso’s homemade dog treats crumbled on top. The dog then licks the food off, and once the plastic is tongue-cleaned, the canvas is removed, revealing a painting created by your pup. Visitors can also take a paw print painting class.

Cost $20 per class or $30 for both and includes a goody bag of Pawcasso dog treats

More info 631-887-6705, pawcassowhb.com

Explore at Mud Creek County Park

341 Roe Ave., East Patchogue

The shoreline at Mud Creek County Park in East Patchogue where leash-free dogs can roam. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Free to enter and partially fenced in, this parcel along Patchogue Bay provides a small stretch of shoreline where unleashed dogs are permitted to splash in the water and romp in the sand, scrub brush and among beached shells. The entire park is a leash-free zone but a sign at the entry point points out rules that must be observed, including cleaning up after pets and supervising them at all times. Open dawn to dusk.

More info 631-854-4949, suffolkcountyny.gov

Bring them to Six Harbors Brewing Company

243 New York Ave., Huntington

Anthony Guido of East Meadow and Marina Schmidt of Northport with their dog Moose at Six Harbors Brewing Company in Huntington in December 2023. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Visit Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to meet The Brew Dogs — Buddy, Barley and Brandy — three golden retrievers whoserve as the brewery mascots. Customers can bring their leashed dogs inside or outside on any day to hang.Water bowls are also available for visiting pooches and small bags of dog treats are sold for $1 each.

More info 631-470-1560, sixharborsbrewingcompany.com

Treats at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

234 Carpenter St., Greenport; 42155 Main Rd., Peconic

Have a brew and hang with your pup at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic and Greenport. Credit: Randee Daddona

Both locations allow well-behaved dogs in the tasting rooms. The Peconic brewery has a large outdoor lawn where dogs have room to roam. The breweries have water bowls and sell Life is Grruff dog treats ($11 per bag), which are made and baked by Greenport resident Kimberly Loper, the owner of Harbor Pet pet store in Greenport.

More info 631-477-1100; greenportharborbrewing.com

A retreat at Hither House Cottages

10 Lincoln Rd., Montauk

This pet-friendly retreat features seven cottage vacation rentals each cottage is fully furnished with kitchenettes. Some have fire pits outside where guests can sit by the flames and hang with their dogs. The property sits within a hilly area, so guests can leash and walk their dogs up and down the private beach located minutes away from the cottages. Management will provide parking permits for guests who want to explore nearby beaches. The Town of East Hampton allows leashed dogs on its beaches through May 14.

Cost offseason (Nov. 1 through March 31) cottage rates start at $145 daily on weekdays, $165 daily on weekends; $1,060 for a full week; no fee to have dog stay overnight.

More info 631- 668-2714, hitherhouse.com

Overnight stay at The Garden City Hotel

45 Seventh St., Garden City

The Garden City Hotel offers amenities four-legged guests including water bowls, treats and a plush bed. Here is a deluxe king room at the luxury hotel. Credit: Linda Rosier

This luxury hotel also offers amenities to pamper four-legged guests. Dogs who stay get a complimentary water bowl, treats to eat and a plush bed. The hotel offers pet walking and sitting services by request (starting at $35).

Cost Winter rates start at $233; dogs are an additional $75 nightly each (fees don’t apply to service animals). Size limit for dogs is small to medium up to 75 lbs.

More info 877-549-0400, gardencityhotel.com