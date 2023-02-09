Day trip to Massapequa: Things to do and explore 

Comedian and former resident Jerry Seinfeld once joked that Massapequa means "by the mall." While Sunrise Mall is no longer, the South Shore hamlet still offers a wide variety of shopping and recreation options, in addition to its proximity to the beach. Here are some places to visit if spending the day in Massapequa, Massapequa Park or North Massapequa.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

Just Escape

Need an escape from doing the same old thing? This escape room venue locks participants into one of six themed rooms and challenges them to solve puzzles, find clues and decode locks in order to find their way out. Some rooms are geared more toward children, like "Slime Island" and the "Ultimate Candy Factory," after which each participant, whether or not they've escaped, receives a small candy cup of their choosing. Other rooms are more difficult, like "Pirates of the Dark Sea" and "The Cabin in the Woods," which is the most challenging room where participants must use all senses. Whether booking for two people or a group of 20 or more, each room is a private experience ($38 per person for a one-hour escape session). Party packages are also available.

INFO: 529 Broadway, Massapequa; 516-809-8980; justescapeli.com

Ultra Lanes Bowl & Lounge

Tyler Wesselhoft, and Hailey Lehmann, enjoying one the games at the arcade in the Ultra Lanes bowling in Massapequa. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

When the kids have spare time, head down to Ultra Lanes, which offers bowling specials and a new arcade where gamers can win prizes. During school and holiday breaks, kids ages 4 to 15 get two-hours of unlimited Glow Bowling, which features black lights, music, multicolored pins and a laser and light show ($18 per kid). That also includes a $5 game card to the arcade, which recently replaced all of its games with the latest favorites like Halo and Mario Kart DX. The 30-lane, family-owned bowling alley also offers a new kids' instructional league every Friday at 4:30 p.m., including two games with a coach. Two-hour open bowling prices range from $20-$30 per person.

INFO: 4235 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-541-8000; massapequabowl.com

Children’s Room at Massapequa Public Library

The Children's Room at the Massapequa Public Library offers a variety of programs for children of all ages. Credit: Massapequa Public Library

The Children's Room at the Massapequa Public Library's Bar Harbour location, which underwent a full renovation, offers an updated media section, new glass-fronted study rooms and a wide range of programs for children of all ages. "There are even classes for young babies," library director MaryAnn Tweedy says of the half-hour "Baby Smart" class that introduces 2-17 month olds to the benefits of music, movement and reading. There are teen book clubs, preschool story times and many other offerings that involve crafts, yoga, virtual reality, baking and much more. Find a full list of programs for each location on the website or in the library's monthly newsletter. Programs are open to Massapequa residents first, nonresidents can register a week after if room permits

INFO: 40 Harbor Lane, Massapequa Park; 516-799-0770; 523 Central Ave., Massapequa; 516-798-4607; massapequalibrary.org

Dave & Busters

Massapequa is home to one of Long Island's three Dave & Busters locations, which includes sit-down dining, a sports bar and an arcade. The expansive arcade — which includes a mix of classics and modern games, are half-price on Wednesdays. Happy hour is Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to midnight Head down to watch the biggest sporting events, including pay-per-view boxing and UFC events.

INFO: 1 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa; 516-809-8511; daveandbusters.com

All-American Hamburger Drive-In

The All American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

No introduction needed for one of Long Island's most-popular and longest-standing burger joints. Open since 1963, this old-fashioned eatery serves up burgers, fries, shakes and more at yesteryear's prices. Sit at one of the outdoor tables or dine in your car, something of a Long Island rite of passage when traveling through Massapequa. Afterward, head right next door for dessert at All-American's sister store Marshall's Ice Cream Bar.

INFO: 4286 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-798-9574; allamericanhamburgerli.com

Krisch's Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlour

Krisch's classic toasted almond and coconut ice cream. Credit: Jeremy Bales

When it comes to ice cream, Krisch's offers everything but the kitchen sink. Actually, you can even get the kitchen sink. It comes filled with 10 scoops of the longtime shop's homemade ice cream, along with three toppings, two bananas, waffle wedges, whipped cream, sprinkles and cherries. Whoever finishes the "Kitchen Sink Challenge" on their own in under an hour gets the $55 sundae for free, along with a T-shirt and their photo on the wall. The 1950's-fashioned ice cream parlour - long hailed "The Meeting and Eating Spot of Massapequa" - has an extensive food menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That includes their famous burgers with special seasoning, wraps (including the popular "Thanksgiving Dinner" wrap), Reubens and more. Then pick from one of 40 ice cream flavors that the shop has perfected since being founded in 1920 and opening in Massapequa in 1955. "Just carrying on the tradition of everybody that did it before me," current owner Scott Cackett says.

INFO: 11 Central Ave., Massapequa; 516-797-3149; krischs.com

SHOPPING

Yours to Treasure

Customers browse the gifts and items at Yours To Treasure, in Massapequa Park. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

This Massapequa Park shop, opened in 2005, recently transformed from a country gift shop to a boutique selling a variety of apparel.While the vibe and merchandise have changed, some gifts remain. Clothing sizes range from extra small to 3X for women and small to 2X for men — the shop offers signs, candles, jewelry, accessories, holiday items and more.

INFO: 1030-B Park Blvd., Massapequa Park; 516-541-2900

Fantastic Toyage

A variety of Peanuts collectible items at Fantastic Toyage in Massapequa. Credit: Daniel Brennan

May the force be with you while shopping at this toy store. It's billed as the "'Star Wars' headquarters of Long Island," but there are plenty of other items to choose from as well. The store, which has been open for 21 years, has shelves filled with model kits, board games, action figures, Marvel and DC statues, prop replicas, sports cards and more. "We try to have a little bit of everything," store owner Alex Kuvish says. "I do have a lot of very hard-to-find goods."

INFO: 5288 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-882-9250; fantastictoyage.com

Infinity Records

Infinity Records in Massapequa Park. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Music lovers might find that obscure vinyl they've been searching for at this long-standing Massapequa Park record store. "We sell everything from the most-common to the rarest records, but we definitely specialize in hard-to-find items," says store manager Corey Larkin. The store is stocked with music from all generations, including new and used records, CDs and cassettes. The nostalgia doesn't stop there, with the store also selling, buying and restoring musical instruments and stereo equipment.

INFO: 510 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park; 516-221-0634; infinityrecordsusa.com

Sweet Simplicity Boutique

Sweet Simplicity in Massapequa offers clothing, accessories and jewelry for woman and girls. Credit: Sweet Simplicity

Enjoy the simple pleasures of this lifestyle boutique that was opened by two Massapequa moms who wanted to provide affordable on-trend clothing options for women and girls. "We bring in unique brands and styles daily so there's always something new to shop when you walk through the door," says Stacie Tranchina, co-owner along with Lori Davis. "We don't carry too many of each style because we feel it's important that when you show up to a girls' night out, you're not dressed in the same outfit as your bestie." Clothing include popular brand names like Spanx, Vintage Havana, By Together and Thread and Supply, but the shop also stocks a wide range of boutique brands. The open and airy boutique, which opened in 2020, also offers accessories, bags, jewelry, gifts and home décor items.

INFO: 9 Central Ave, Massapequa; 516-882-4410; shopsweetsimplicity.com

Nicolette's For The Home

Nicolette's For The Home is a family-run business that offers home decor products, plants and flowers and interior design services. Credit: Nicolette's For The Home

This 45-year family-run business offers everything from home décor products to kitchen and bathroom design, but it also stays true to its roots: plants and flowers. The shop opened in 1974 as a full service nursery and garden center, and it continues to operate as such during the spring. The shop stocks home accessories, candles, wall art, mirrors and accent furniture, as well as offering interior design services. While the products and services have changed, the family remains the same. Current owner John Nicoletti took over for his father Frank, who first opened the store with his brother Lou. John's children currently work at the store and are next in line to run the family business. "It's satisfying to know that we've been able to have a business be successful for this many years and it's going to stay in our family and go generation to generation because I don't think there's many places like that anymore," John Nicoletti says.

INFO: 1040 North Broadway, North Massapequa; 516-694-3591

Moon Child Remedies

Moon Child Remedies in North Massapequa features products and gifts that aim to bring clarity to the mind and heart. Credit: Moon Child Remedies

Bring clarity to your body, mind and spirit at this crystal shop that offers a Sage and incense bar, a Zen Den and mindful products and gifts that aim to manifest a life event. "When people walk in they feel so good because their soul feels great, and that's really the purpose of the store," says owner Dawn Cartolano. "Moon Child carries products that might bring clarity to your mind and your heart." That includes crystals ranging from a pocket stone ($3) to a geode ($1,500). The centerpiece of the shop is a 13-foot Sage and incense bar and the main crystal table that Cartolano says her husband built from a tree that dated back to the 1700s. Decompress with a cup of tea in the Zen Den, a seating area that features a library of spiritual and self-help books, tarot cards and journals. The shop also provides walk-in readings with mediums and tarot card readers. INFO: 954 North Broadway, North Massapequa; 516-725-0930; moonchildremedies.com

PARKS/RECREATION

Massapequa Preserve

Visitors walk along the lake in the Massapequa Preserve in Massapequa. Credit: Linda Rosier

Located between Massapequa and Massapequa Park is a forest of sorts. The 432-acre Peter J. Schmitt Massapequa Preserve is a serene setting that stretches from Merrick Road to beyond the Southern State Parkway. It offers lakeside hiking and biking trails, freshwater fishing and wildlife sightings.

INFO: Ocean Avenue and Merrick Road, Massapequa; Walker St., Massapequa Park

John J. Burns Park

Bella Varelakis, enjoys a day at the playground at John J. Burns park in Massapequa Park. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

John J. Burns Park features fields and courts for a variety of sports. That includes football, soccer, basketball, tennis, baseball, softball, handball, lacrosse and more, as well as biking and walking paths. The back of the 52-acre park, which is along a canal, features a boat launching ramp. Also be sure to visit the playground or take in a free concert during the summer.

INFO: 4990 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-797-7980

Marjorie R. Post Park

People playing at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Grab your skates in the winter and bathing suit in the summer. This 42.5-acre park features an ice-skating rink and a swimming complex, which includes a swimming pool, diving pool and kiddie wading pool. In addition to courts for basketball, tennis and handball, the park offers a roller hockey rink, volleyball courts and boccie ball courts.

INFO: Unqua Road and Merrick Road; 516-797-7990

NIGHTLIFE

The Good Life

The Good Life in Massapequa Park has popular burgers and 24 craft beers on tap. Credit: The Good Life

Life is good when enjoying a burger or beer at this English-style pub. That style is apparent by the front entrance, which is an oversized replica of the red telephone booths commonly seen in London. Once inside, choose from 24 craft beers on tap, including the popular house beer called the Good Life Pilsener, and a variety of IPAs. Food offerings include everything from various mac and cheese dishes to fish and chips to an extensive burger menu, including the Good Life Burger (Gruyère cheese, blue cheese fondue, bacon jam). The kitchen is open until 1 a.m. daily and the bar until around 2.

INFO: 1039 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park; 516-798-4663; thegoodlifeny.com

Michaelangelo’s Wine Bar

Cured meat and cheese "Big Board", or charcuterie, at Michaelangelo's Wine Bar, Massapequa Park. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Massapequa meets Manhattan at Michaelangelo's. This wine bar provides a different trend from the area's surrounding sports bars, creating a vibe geared toward couples or a girls' night out. "I always say I brought a little piece of Soho to Massapequa," says owner Josephine Mirasola. The bar specializes in wine and mixology cocktails, including one of its most popular drinks, the espresso martini. There's also a variety of whiskey, bourbon and tequila. The menu offers cheese boards, flatbreads, bruschettas and other apps. The venue has no televisions, just trendy music, including a 1990s hip-hop brunch on Sundays and a live saxophone on summer Thursdays. Doors are open until around 11 p.m. during the week and around 2 a.m. on weekends.

INFO: 119 Front St., Massapequa Park; 516-882-9463; michaelangeloswinebar.com

Johnny McGorey’s Pub

Johnny McGorey's Irish Pub in Massapequa Park. Credit: Chris Ware

Approaching its 24th anniversary, this long-standing Massapequa Park pub is the type of place where everybody knows your name. "The secret to success is it's the same faces," says co-owner Joanne Fountain of the longtime staff. "Even though we're not related, we're a family-run place." And the family keeps its doors open late for customers, closing at 4 a.m. daily. Located across the street from Massapequa Park train station, the bar has 24 beers on tap and also offers a variety of martinis and specialty drinks. Daily food specials include Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays, Wing Wednesdays and Slider Sundays. There are 19 televisions at the venue, including a 75-inch screen behind the bar. Stop by on Fridays for live music or Saturdays for UFC fights.

INFO: 131 Front St., Massapequa Park; 516-797-8584; johnnymcgoreys.com