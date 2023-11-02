Turkey trots, 5k runs on Long Island
Turkey trots have long been an annual holiday morning tradition in communities from Garden City to Blue Point. Here is a schedule of runs across Long Island.
MASSAPEQUA PARK 5K TURKEY TROT
Where: Brady Park, Lake Shore Drive and Front Street, Massapequa Park
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 18
Fee: $30 through Nov. 13, $35 from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, $40 race day; youth run: $15 through Nov. 14, $20 from Nov. 15-Nov. 17, $25 race day
More info: eventpowerli.com/turkeytrot
Youth run begins at 8:30 a.m. Bring food donation. Benefits substance abuse treatment and general counseling services.
LONG ISLAND TURKEY TRAIL TROT 5K RUN/WALK
Where: Bethpage State Park, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18
Fee: $35 race day; $15 fun run
More info: elitefeats.com
Benefits the Never Stop Running Foundation; fun run begins at 9 a.m.
EMO TURKEY TROT
Where: East Moriches Middle School, 9 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $25, $30 race day
More info: elitefeats.com
5k in memory of Lisa Ringhoff, benefits health and wellness opportunities for East Moriches students. Bring food donation.
GARDEN CITY 5-MILE TROT
Where: St. Paul’s School, 285 Stewart Ave., Garden City
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee $30 until 9 p.m. Nov. 21, $40 9:01 p.m. Nov. 21 through race day, $20 fun run
More info: gcturkeytrot.com
Special-needs run 8:30 a.m., fun run at 9:30 a.m. Benefits Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Muscular Dystrophy Association and Interfaith Nutrition Network.
GLEN COVE EDUCATION FOUNDATION TURKEY TROT AND FUN RUN
Where: Glen Cove High school, 150 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee $30, $25 ages 18 and younger and 65 and older; $35 race day
More info: 516-801-8140, elitefeats.com
Packet pickup begins at 8 a.m.
HAMPTON BAYS FIRE DEPARTMENT TURKEY TROT
Where: Hampton Bays Fire Department, 69 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays
When: 9:15 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee $25, $30 race day, $20 family fun walk, $10 ages 9 and younger
More Info: elitefeats.com
5k run/walk and 1-mile family fun walk to benefit the Hampton Bays Fire Department.
NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK FOUNDATION 5K FOR THE PARK
Where: Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., Kings Park
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $24, $30 race day; $10 fun run
More info: 516-437-4000, ourstatepark.com
1k Turkey Trot for kids begins at 8:30 a.m.
OYSTER BAY 5K TURKEY TROT
Where: 76 South St., Oyster Bay
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $25 through Nov. 12, $30 from Nov. 13-Nov.23, $10 ages 16 and younger. No race day registration
More info: elitefeats.com
First 200 runners to cross finish line receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant; featuring live entertainment.
PORT WASHINGTON THANKSGIVING DAY 5-MILE RUN
Where: Beach Park, Manorhaven Boulevard, Port Washington
When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee $40, $25 ages 9 -21. Registration ends Nov. 20
More info: 516-767-2121, portchest.org
Benefits Community Chest. Food donations are encouraged.
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER THANKSGIVING DAY FOOT RACES
Where: Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $15, $20 race day
More info: 631-821-8116, swrschools.org
One-mile runs for various ages. Benefits scholarships.
SMILES 5K TURKEY TROT, WALK
Where: Corey Beach, Corey Avenue, Blue Point
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $25, $15 fun run
More info: 631-552-5754, kidsrunlongisland.org
5k run, 1.5-mile walk and ½-mile fun run (8:30 a.m.) for ages 10 and younger. Benefits nonprofits who serve youth of Long Island and the Robert Burns Community Scholarship.
TOWNWIDE FUND OF HUNTINGTON'S 4-MILE THANKSGIVING DAY RUN
Where: American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $30, $45 race day; $15 fun run
More info: 631-629-4950, townwidefund.org or elitefeats.com
Fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.
VFW POST 5350 TURKEY TROT 5K RUN/WALK
Where: Francis S. Gabreski Airport, 220 Rogers Way, Westhampton Beach
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $30, $20 ages 12-18
More info: elitefeats.com
Benefits VFW Post 5350.
MOUNT SINAI TURKEY TROT 5K
Where: Mount Sinai High school, 110 N. Country Rd., Mount Sinai
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 25
Fee: 5k: $30, $35 race day; fun run: $15, $20 race day
More info: 631-870-2500, strongislandrunningclub.com
THE LEFTOVER TURKEY TROT 5K
Where: Bethpage State Park, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 25
Fee: $35 through Nov. 3, $38 from Nov. 4 - Nov. 24, $40 race day; free for fun run
More info: elitefeats.com
Benefits the Never Stop Running Foundation. Kids fun run begins at 9 a.m., held at Polo Field.
ROB’S TRAIL RUN EDITION 5K
Where: Stillwell Woods, 72 S. Woods Rd., Woodbury
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 26
Fee: $45 through Nov. 15, $48 Nov. 16-Nov. 24, $55 Nov. 25 and race day; Youth ages 18 and younger: $37 through Oct. 31, $40 Nov. 1-Nov. 15, $43 Nov. 16-Nov. 23, $50 Nov. 25 and race day
More info: 516-349-7646, runsignup.com/Race/Info/NY/Woodbury/ROBSTRAILRUNEDITION
5k in memory of Rob Lauterborn.
MONTAUK RUN FOR FUN TURKEY DAY TROT
Where: Village Green, Main Street, Montauk
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $20
More Info: 631-324-2417, elitefeats.com
3-, 6-mile race. Virtual runs/walks available. Day-of-race registrations online only. All proceeds benefit the local food pantries.
CITY COUNCIL 10K TURKEY TROT
Where: Long Beach Catholic Regional School, 735 West Broadway, Long Beach
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
Fee: $45 race day, $15 fun run.
More Info: 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/races
Bring nonperishable food item, 1-mile fun run begins at 8:30 a.m. Race start and finish on New York Avenue and the boardwalk.
TURKEY TROT 5K
Where: John J. Burns Park, 4990 Merrick Rd., Massapequa,
When: 9:15 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $28, $35 race day, $10 fun run
More Info: elitefeats.com
Benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and John Theissen Children's Foundation, kids fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.
MASSAPEQUA TURKEY TROT 5K
Where: John J. Burns Park, 4990 Merrick Rd., Massapequa,
When: 9:15 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $28, $35 race day, $10 fun run
More Info: elitefeats.com
Benefits the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, kids fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.
NORTH SHORE TURKEY TROT
Where: North Shore Community Youth Organization, 200 Glen Head Rd., Glen Head
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23
Fee: $25 through Oct. 29, $30 from Oct. 30 to Nov. 19, $35 race day, $10 fun run
More Info: elitefeats.com
Benefits the North Shore Community Youth Organization, kids 1/2-mile fun run begins at 9 a.m.