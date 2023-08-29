Things to DoRecreation

The vineyard flourishes with rows of grapes growing for harvest,...

At the family-owned Whisper Vineyards, sip wines and enjoy small bites on the indoor or outdoor patio seating areas.

  • TASTINGS: $20 flight; $10-$15 glass; $15-$35 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses

  • FOOD: Pizza, cheese and charcuterie platters.

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: merlot, red cape blend, sparkling blanc de blanc, cabernet franc, Franc ' n' Bec, starling rosé, sauvignon blanc, riesling, chardonnay, pinot gris

  • DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors

