Whisper Vineyards
At the family-owned Whisper Vineyards, sip wines and enjoy small bites on the indoor or outdoor patio seating areas.
TASTINGS: $20 flight; $10-$15 glass; $15-$35 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos/buses
FOOD: Pizza, cheese and charcuterie platters.
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: merlot, red cape blend, sparkling blanc de blanc, cabernet franc, Franc ' n' Bec, starling rosé, sauvignon blanc, riesling, chardonnay, pinot gris
DOGS: Leashed dogs permitted outdoors