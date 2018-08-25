11zero50 Kitchen & Bar opens in Port Washington

Here’s hoping the third time’s the charm. 11zero50 Kitchen & Bar is the latest incarnation of the Port Washington restaurant that started out, in 2014, as Rosso Uptown pizzeria and morphed last year into Brick Osteria.

Brick Osteria tried to bridge the gap between pizzeria and restaurant, with a blend of New American and Italian dishes plus pizza. Now pizza and Parms have been banished, the old takeout counter has been transformed into a colorfully tiled bar and the brick walls have been stylishly whitewashed.

Partners Michael Tizzano and Massimo Gammella (who also run Pepe Rosso 24 on Manorhaven Boulevard) have brought on consulting executive chef Michael Heinlein to reboot the kitchen. Heinlein’s recent Long Island gigs include the Pantry Diner in Rockville Centre, Nantucket’s in Port Jefferson, Our Table in Northport, Soul Brew in St. James, Gusta DiVino in Seaford and Casa Mia and The Grill, both in Hauppauge.

His contemporary menu features such starters as tuna poke, grilled octopus, avocado-burrata toast, short-rib tacos, grilled-shrimp flatbread and “farmers market” spring rolls. Mains include pan-roasted halibut with parsnip puree and tri-color quinoa-couscous pilaf, tortilla-crusted salmon with stewed smoky black beans and carrot-ginger puree, grilled chicken paillard with baby kale and green chickpeas, filet mignon with lobster-fingerling potato-asparagus hash. Starters range from $11 to $17, mains from $22 to $34.

The name “11zero50” is a play on Port Washington’s ZIP code and alludes to Zero Otto Nove, the Arthur Avenue pizzeria-trattoria (now expanded from the Bronx to Manhattan and Armonk) that is named after the telephone area code (089) of the Italian owner’s native town of Salerno.

11zero50 Kitchen & Bar, 52 Main St., Port Washington, 516-944-0100.