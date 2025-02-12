A Mano in Mattituck offering special dinner from chefs Tom Schaudel and Michael Meehan

The wines are less than five years old but the chefs are of an older vintage: On Sunday, LI culinary heavyweights Tom Schaudel and Michael Meehan will take over the kitchen of A Mano in Mattituck to prepare a five-course feast accompanied by Italian wines provided by Vintage Mattituck, the local wine-and-spirits store, and Winebow, the Virginia-based importer / distributor. Tickets are $110 a person and reservations are required.

Dinner kicks off with wood-oven-roasted local oysters with tomato-fennel butter, accompanied by a 2023 "Stoan" Tramin from Trentino. Then it’s on to pear-chestnut ravioli with young pecorino, brown butter and sage (2023 Gravina, Botromagno, Puglia), seared yellowfin tuna with eggplant-carrot puree (2021 Ciro Rosso, Librandi, Calabria), lamb loin chop with polenta, delicata squash and caponata (2021 Castello di Neive Barbaresco, Tuscany). Finish up with an almond-olive oil cake with roasted figs and rosemary syrup while you sip a sweet Nardini Acqua di Cedro, a citron liqueur (think limoncello) from the Veneto.

The idea for the event was hatched by Adam Lovett who is Schaudel’s partner at A Mano and also the principal at By Hand Catering, whose executive chef is Michael Meehan. In fact Lovett got his start in the hospitality business in 1989 at Meehan’s Oyster Bay restaurant, Mill River Inn.

Ready for a walk down memory lane? Lovett distinctly remembered one night at Mill River Inn a few years later when Schaudel, who had just opened 107 Forest Avenue in Locust Valley, came in and sat at the bar. "Someone said to me, ‘he’s here to steal Meehan’s recipes,’ but, in fact, the two chefs were already old friends. In the early '80s, they cooked across the street from one another in Huntington, Schaudel at Garvins, Meehan at Rose & Thistle. Both went on to storied careers: Schaudel ran Panama Hatties in Dix Hills, 107 Forest Avenue in Locust Valley, CoolFish in Syosset, Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport and Jewel in Melville, among dozens of LI kitchens. He’s currently executive chef at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay (as well as a partner at A Mano and A Lure).

Meehan’s greatest hits include Mill River Inn, Tupelo Honey in Sea Cliff, H2O in Smithtown and Vauxhall in Huntington. Over the last few years he has opened and consulted for restaurants like Standard Rec in Patchogue and, veering sharply into Chinese food, Mama Chan’s in Northport. He also fronts a roots music band, The Lucky Ones. Schaudel is also an accomplished guitarist — who knows what might happen after the Nardini Acqua di Cedro?

The wine dinner is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, Seats are $110 per person and reservations are required. A Mano, 13550 Main Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.net.