Amara in Blue Point: First bites

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails is the new taste in Blue Point, offered with a Greek accent.

Amara, which succeeds Blue restaurant, has the same sprawling style, but all polished and ready for a crowd. Expect plenty of catering here.

For diners, however, the early recommendation is to pick less-complicated dishes to ensure a respectable meal. Some good choices: a generous Greek salad, tasty saganaki made with graviera cheese, and lemon chicken. Disappointments: greasy braised lamb youvetsi, and a fisherman's soup with the texture and taste of a renegade pasta sauce.

Service is friendly; the mood upbeat.

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails, 7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point; 631-363-6666.