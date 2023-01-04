Babylon Carriage House closes after nearly 20 years 

Babylon Carriage House delivered a New Year’s surprise by announcing its closure on the popular restaurant’s website and social media outlets.

“We’re closed. After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed its doors. We thank our staff and our community for your continued support and can’t wait to share what’s to come,” read the statement.

The establishment, at 21 Fire Island Ave., opened in 2003 in an authentic carriage house constructed after the Civil War. The building was recently acquired by the Standard Hospitality Group, which also owns The Piermont in Babylon, Mission Taco Street Eats & Cocktails in Huntington, Arlo Kitchen & Bar in Northport and North Shore Synagogue in Syosset.

Within hours, more than 100 Long Islanders commented on the closure, expressing their disappointment. They included Brian Canobbio of Lindenhurst, who worked at Babylon Carriage House as a bartender/bar manager for five years after its opening.

“It’s the end of an era; Gerry Cusak brought the Babylon bar restaurant scene back to life when he opened Babylon Carriage House in 2003. He started all the school and company happy hours in the area. Now you see all the other bars and restaurants in Babylon following his blueprint,” said Canobbio, 48. “BCH was a great place to work. Gerry and Cindy Cusak were the best owners a staff could ask for. It will be sorely missed!”

Corinne Roig, 40, of Babylon added: “So sad. We had so many amazing dinners there, fun nights out and held parties for our children’s Baptisms there. This was definitely one of our favorite spots in Babylon.”

No announcement has been made yet as to what business will take its place. Babylon Carriage House did not return requests for comment.