Long Island barbecue spots selling smoked turkeys for Thanksgiving

Looking for an alternative to roasting your own turkey? Many local barbecue spots are happy to smoke them for you — as well as provide all the trimmings to make your Thanksgiving meal complete. Here are five good options:

Swingbellys

909 W. Beech St., Long Beach

Owner-pitmaster Dan Monteforte said that the 16-year-old eatery, one of Long Island’s oldest barbecue spots, takes turkey orders “all week as families celebrate before and after Thanksgiving." "We are big with the Friendsgiving crowd,” he added. “The Bird & The Works” ($200) includes a 15-pound turkey with cornbread stuffing, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy. The meal serves 10. “Just the Bird” ($145) is … just the 15-pound bird, plus cornbread stuffing and gravy. Order by Nov. 17 and pick up on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info: 516-431-3464, swingbellyslongbeach.com

Dang BBQ

174 Islip Ave., Islip

Dang will be offering a “Full House Feast” comprising a 20-pound bird with gravy plus ham, mashed potatoes, sweet-potato casserole, sausage-apple-cornbread stuffing, macaroni-and-cheese, Cheddar cornbread, cranberry relish and two pies (apple and pumpkin). It serves 10 to 15 people and costs $395. Smaller gatherings can opt for the “Family of Four,” $95, which includes 2 pounds of sliced, smoked turkey breast and the same sides but no pies. Just a 20-pound bird costs $150. Order by Nov. 19 and pick up on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Other location at 3864 Merrick Rd., Seaford). More info: dangbbq.com

Smok-Haus

7 12th St., Garden City

For folks with no use for bones, Smok-Haus is preparing hickory-and-cherry-smoked turkey breasts. A full meal for 10 — mashed sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Cajun corn, gravy and bread pudding — is $299, $199 for just the turkey. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up on Nov. 22. (Other location at 954 S. Broadway, Hicksville). More info: smok-haus.com

Sempre Fame

374 Tulip Ave., Floral Park

This Floral Park stalwart is selling smoked 20-pound turkeys (12 to 14 servings) for $140; half turkeys for $80. You’ll get a quart of smoked gravy and the bird can be carved or whole. Order by Nov. 18 and pick up on Nov. 22. More info: 516-488-7900, semprefame.com



Old Fields Barbecue

15 New St., Huntington

Old Fields is offering a complete dinner to serve 8 to 10 including a spatchcocked (split down the backbone), smoked 15-pound turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac-and-cheese, green beans, cornbread, gravy and cranberry sauce for $399. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up on Thanksgiving from noon to 4 p.m. Quantities are limited. More info: 631-923-1515, ofbarbecue.com