Bayberry opens in old Maxwell's space in Islip

It’s no secret that the Lessings Hospitality Group has a prolific restaurant portfolio on the Island. There’s Top 100 restaurant Mirabelle in Stony Brook, the clubby Library Café in Farmingdale, the kitschy breakfast-all-day destination Hatch in Huntington, and the atmospheric View in Oakdale, to name a few. There was also Maxwell’s in Islip, a massive gastropub that reopened its doors as Bayberry this month after a complete renovation. The transformed space, now an American bistro, couldn’t be more different from its predecessor.

Bayberry focuses on Islip’s maritime history with an emphasis on local catch and a raw bar with all the fixings — oysters, crab, shrimp, clams, and lobster. Of course there’s a lobster roll ($30), but also local fluke crudo in Peruvian aji Amarillo with yuzu and coriander ($15) and bite-size tuna poke tacos. Seasonal pastas, like a spring pea agnolotti, are available in half- ($13) and full ($24) portions. Most dishes are shareable, including entrees like grilled salmon paillard with avocado, citrus, fennel and pistachio ($27); scallops with creamed corn and jalapeño ($36); signature Bayberry chicken with a lemon butter sauce ($27); and a NY strip ($68). With sandwiches and salads available at lunch, Bayberry feels like the kind of place you can become a regular.

The refinished 40-stool mahogany bar at the new Bayberry in Islip. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Gone are Maxwell’s dark wood, navy walls and perimeter booths. The 5,000-square-foot space now boasts gleaming white walls, new tiled floors, globe-shaped light fixtures and soft teal velvet and leather banquettes that nod to the community’s nautical neighbor, the Great South Bay. Fans of the original bar need not worry; the anchor of the space — an expansive 40-stool bar — remains.

The Lessings had been talking about Bayberry’s menu for nearly two years.

“When we opened 16 years ago, the gastropub concept was right for us. But in the past five or so years, there’s been an explosion of restaurants in neighboring Bay Shore and beyond where patrons can find the same experience. It just didn’t bounce back the way we wanted it to after the pandemic,” said Michael Lessing, Jr.

Bayberry, 501 Main Street, Islip, 631-210-0011, bayberryislip.com. Open Monday-Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday noon to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.