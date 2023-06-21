Must-eat lobster rolls on Long Island
Once a seasonal seaside treat, lobster rolls have been moving inland, indoors and year-round. Still, they taste all the better when consumed close to the water. Long Island also has been seeing hot, butter-bathed lobster rolls take their place alongside the cold, mayo-dressed ones, and we say: the more the merrier.
Here’s a sampling of Long Island lobster rolls, many of them with ocean, bay or sound views, but all of them worth the splurge.
D.J.'s Clam Shack
Locations in Wantagh, East Northport, Huntington and Stony Brook
Made with big hunks of knuckle and claw meat and butter-griddled top-split buns, lobster rolls here are available either warm (dressed only with butter) or cold (blended with celery and tarragon-scented mayonnaise). Both contain a full quarter-pound of meat, but for sheer crustacean decadence, you can get an overstuffed lobster roll with twice the filling. More info: djsclamshack.com
Jordan Lobster Farms
1 Pettit Place, Island Park
When your stock in trade for decades has been lobster, you'd better turn out a fine lobster roll. Jordan's makes a version stuffed with a time-tested, coral-hued salad of lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and scallions, served with fries. Dig in on the waterside dining area, at home or in the car on the way home. More info: 516-889-3314, jordanlobsterfarms.com
Butler’s Flat
86 Orchard Beach Rd., Port Washington
This stylish clam shack on Manhasset Bay serves up plenty of fried whole-belly-and-strips, but the lobster rolls are also a powerful draw. The menu advertises a chilled, Maine-style roll, but if you ask nicely — and Butler’s isn’t too busy — the kitchen will happily whip up a warm one of meat and drawn butter on a toasted bun. Wash it down with some Wölffer rosé. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com
Lazy Lobster
10 Front St., East Rockaway and 5089 Merrick Rd., Massapequa
The Lazy Lobster's rolls are studies in proportion, featuring heaps of claw meat on deeply toasted, buttered split-top buns. Choose from four versions: traditional style with mayo; Connecticut-style (aka warm) with tarragon-citrus butter; "Bayou lobster" with cajun honey butter and topped with chives; and "angry," with a touch of spice. All come with coleslaw. More info: 516-837-8484, 516-308-47420, lazylobsterny.com
Louie’s
395 Main St., Port Washington
This North Shore landmark might has gone through its share of changes over the years, but if there’s been one consistent draw has been Louie’s lobster roll. Drink in scenic views from the expansive patio overlooking the bay, and enjoy them even more with a as you tuck into a cold, New England-style roll, generously stuffed and sparked with Old Bay-flavored mayo. More info: 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com
Schultzy's
265 Bayville Ave., Bayville
Both Connecticut and New England style rolls are on offer at this two-year-old, sea-to-table establishment run by local fishing legend Jimmy Schultz. The former features a generous pile of claw meat that arrives glistening with butter, while the later is a melange of smaller pieces served on a dry, an untoasted bun. Still, the mayo-heavy filling more than makes up for its simple presentation. More info: 516-588-6240, longislandrawbar.com
Anchor Down Dockside
2479 Adler Ct., Seaford
The fine canal-side patio at chef Stephen Rosenbluth's establishment is worth the price of admission alone, but his lobster rolls are equally unmissable. There's the New England iteration, in which large chunks of claw and knuckle meat arrive lightly dressed with mayo and baptized with scallions, or the Connecticut-style one, whose equally large meat portions glisten with butter and glow in the afternoon sun. More info: 516-785-2390, anchordowndockside.com
The Clam Bar At Bridge Marine
40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville
At the entryway to Bridge Marine, a small sign reading "Clam Bar" is the only indication of this outdoor spot where you eat under a canopy cooled by equipped with overhead fans. Here, the excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo, plus a little celery and chopped onion. More info: 516-628-8688, 866-826-8689, bridge-marina.com
Shipwreck Tavern
10 Bayville Ave., Bayville
The New England-style lobster roll at this kitschy, lively waterside eatery is made with lobster meat, diced celery and chili-spiked mayo heaped onto a grilled potato bun drizzled with melted butter. Or your crew can get a quick fix with a trio of lobster roll sliders. More info: 516-628-2628, shipwreckpub.com
Whiskey Down Diner
252 Main St., Farmingdale
The modern diner's buttery lobster roll arrives warm, laden with a row of picture-perfect whole claw meat atop smaller chunks piled into a soft oversided bun. It's is served with a side of still-more melted butter and crispy fries. Enjoy it outside in a charming alleyway dining area. More info: 516-927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com
Burgerology
Locations in Farmingdale, Huntington, Rockville Centre, Patchogue and Stony Brook
Through Labor Day, the LI mini-chain's version has meat is bathed in a lemon-zested mayo with celery and chives and served with either a side salad or Burgerology’s excellent fresh-cut French fries. More info: burgerologyusa.com
Sea Bar
7 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza
As the name suggests, this stylish spot (clad in tiles and nautical hues) is dedicated to all stripes of oceanic life, including two spins on a lobster roll — a warm, butter-kissed Connecticut-style version and another served chilled with herb mayo. Both come on toasted brioche buns, with hand-cut fries. More info: 516-441-5708, seabar.life
The Rex Burger & Lobster
524 Jericho Tpke., Mineola
They may take second billing to burgers at this chic, counter-serve spot, but the lobster rolls are possibly even better. You'll not find a more straightforward specimen — little more than meat that is available chilled (with mayo or butter) or warm with melted butter, both piled in a butter-toasted bun. The classic sports 5 ounces of lobster; the supreme has 7.5 ounces. More info: 516-739-2747, therexburgerandlobster.com
Smuggler Jack's
157 Forest Ave., Massapequa
Secreted away in a residential area is a classic of the genre, a lobster roll made with big chunks of lobster meat (warmed by request), Old Bay, salt, pepper, a little celery and just enough mayo heaped over some greens on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com
Babylon Burger Bar
1 West Main St., Babylon
Co-owner Roy Feicco grew up in New England and felt it was his Yankee duty to offset the burgers with a classic lobster roll (mayo-dressed in a toasted potato roll, with chips). It's on the menu from Memorial Day through Labor Day, when it accounts for up to half of all orders. The same lobster roll also is available all summer at Prime Burger Bar, primeburgerbarny.com, in Commack and Plainview. More info: 631-620-3362, babylonburgerbar.com
Varney's
2109 Montauk Hwy., Brookhaven
You can't miss Varney's sign proclaiming "lobster rolls" in letters larger than the restaurant's branding — and you shouldn't miss the lobster rolls, available either chilled with mayo or warm with butter. Both are served on split-top, toasted brioche rolls. Served with homemade coleslaw and crinkle-cut fries. More info: 631-286-9569, varneysrestaurant.com
Salted. On the Harbor
14 Woodbine Ave., Northport
The "Lawbsta Roll" at this harborside bistro is a study in largesse and can easily feed two. The kitchen stuffs a toasted, buttered brioche bun with hunks of lobster meat until they can't fit anymore; the claws reach skyward, the mayo-based dressing is creamy and studded with slivered celery, and a layer of bibb lettuce gives the entire thing extra crunch. More info: 631-651-2600, saltedontheharbor.com
Salt & Barrel
61 W. Main St., Bay Shore
The version at this oyster bar and seafood restaurant involves warm, butter-poached lobster with pickled celery and tomato aioli; it's served with housemade chips. More info: 631-647-8818, saltandbarrel.com
Flo's
302 Middle Rd., Blue Point
Florence Kimball founded Flo's in 1926, just steps from Blue Point's Corey Beach. Since then it's become a local landmark — due, in no small measure, to classics like the chunky lobster roll, served warmed or cold on a hot dog bun. More info: 888-356-7864, flosfamous.com okd DL 2023
Catch Oyster Bar
63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue
A warm roll generously laden with knuckle meat is the specialty of this small, friendly seafood eatery. Sparked with lemon mayo and served with chips or fries, the sandwich makes for good last-minute fortification on the way to Patchogue’s nearby Fire Island ferry to Davis Park. More info: 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com
Claws Seafood Market
20 Main St., West Sayville
One of Long Island's best fish markets maintains a menu of fish-shack favorites, including the classic, mayo-dressed lobster roll on a lettuce-lined toasted bun. In 2021, Claws added a triple roll with nearly a pound of lobster meat. There's also the "Roddy" roll with bacon, a "naked" roll with butter instead of mayo, and a "firehouse" roll with jalapeños and sriracha. More info: 631-256-5900, clawsseafoodmarket.com
Loco Lobster
223 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches
The lobster roll is among the least loco items at this casual new eatery serving “crazy good seafood!”: The enormous menu boasts lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac & cheese, lobster-fried chicken sandwiches, lobster scampi pizza and lobster tacos and quesadillas. But the lobster roll is a simple classic — tail, claw and knuckle meat and very little else except butter (for the hot) or mayo (cold) in a butter-griddled roll. More info: 631-909-3737, locolobsterseafood.com
Sayville Bait & Tackle
220 N. Main St., Sayville
Two lobster rolls populate the menu at this Sayville spot, best described as a nautical-themed roadhouse. It's hard to decide which is most decadent: the traditional, chilled Maine-style roll or the "Naked, Not Afraid," an unadulterated version of claw meat and drawn butter on a split-top bun. For a twist on surf and turf, the Gold Standard burger pairs a Pat La Frieda grind with cool lobster salad. More info: 631-256-4646, sayvillebaitandtackle.com
North Fork Table & Inn
57225 Main Rd., Southold
The landscaped seating area adjacent to the restaurant's food truck is an idyllic setting to indulge in either the hot "CT Lobby Roll" — served with drawn butter, confit fennel, celery salt and wild chives — or the "ME Lobby Roll" with mayonnaise, celery and fennel sea salt. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Southold Fish Market
64755 Rte. 25, Southold
Half of this exemplary fish market is occupied by a counter-serve eatery, and there are tables out on the lawn. A highlight is the lobster roll containing big hunks of freshly picked claw and knuckle meat from a 1¼-pound lobster, mixed either with mayonnaise and celery (cold) or melted butter (warm). Both come with coleslaw and your choice of salad (perfectly good) or French fries (fantastic). More info: 631-765-3200
Claudio's
111 Main St., Greenport
Jutting into Greenport Harbor waterfront is the breezy, bustling deck of Claudio's, the oldest restaurant in town. The menu now features two lobster rolls: classic mayo-cold and Connecticut butter-hot, both served with chips. More info: 631-477-0627, claudios.com
Billy's by the Bay
2530 Manhanset Ave., Greenport
This casual spot prepares plenty of seafood, including lobsters up to 4 pounds. Lobster rolls are available hot (sauteed) or cold, both on white toast or in a toasted bun. More info: 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurant.com
Lobster Roll
1980 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett and 32 Montauk Hwy., Southampton
Roll lovers everywhere rejoiced in December 2021 when a second location of the beloved East End landmark — a year-round one! — opened down the road in Southampton. The Amagansett original, popularly known as "Lunch" owing to its landmark sign, has featured a lobster roll on the menu since its inception in 1965. Both places showcase a classic take — just lobster, celery and mayo on a toasted bun -- as well as a hot version made with butter rather than mayo. More info: 631-267-3740, 631-283-3460, lobsterroll.com
Brewology
295 Montauk Hwy., Speonk
Chef Roberto Carlos Leon's beer-friendly lobster roll is hot, overstuffed into a brioche roll, sprinkled with smoked paprika and accompanied by chipotle-ranch aioli and hand-cut French fries. Cold-roll partisans needn’t despair: on Thursday night’s Leon tosses chilled lobster with celery and herb aioli on a bun and served with fries. More info: 631-801-6221, brewology295.com
Little Gull Café
54 N. Phillips Ave., Speonk
This charming café inside Speonk's old train station is not open for dinner, but you'll be tempted to get the lobster roll even at breakfast. Chef-owner Will Pendergast not only poaches his own lobsters and fries his own potato chips, he makes the split-top buns that, buttered and griddled, are overstuffed with sweet, tender chunks of meat lightly dressed with mayo and chives. More info: 631-801-2176, littlegullcafe.com
Bostwick's Chowder House
277 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton
East Hampton's O.G. casual seafood spot scores with two classic rolls, cold or hot, both stuffed with lobster and served on griddled hot dog buns with your choice of coleslaw, fries, potato salad or chips. (the cold version is also available at Bostwick's on the Harbor; 39 Gann Rd., East Hampton). More info: 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com
Clam Bar at Napeague
2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett
The roadside shack's excellent classic lobster roll is made with lots of meat, some mayo and a little celery heaped onto a bun; a hot version made with garlic butter poached claw and knuckle meat, pea shoots and chives. There is also an equally excellent lobster BLT if you want a varied take on the original. . More info: 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com
Duryea's
65 Tuthill Rd., Montauk
Watch the sun set over Montauk's Fort Pond Bay from the vantage point of Duryea's serene dock. The lobster roll (made with mayo, celery and lemon juice and served on a potato bun) with homemade sweet potato chips and slaw, is a perfect accompaniment. (The same roll, plus a warm-butter version, is available at Duryea's in Orient Point.) More info: 631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com
With Dorothy Guadagno-Levin