Must-eat lobster rolls on Long Island

Once a seasonal seaside treat, lobster rolls have been moving inland, indoors and year-round. Still, they taste all the better when consumed close to the water. Long Island also has been seeing hot, butter-bathed lobster rolls take their place alongside the cold, mayo-dressed ones, and we say: the more the merrier.

Here’s a sampling of Long Island lobster rolls, many of them with ocean, bay or sound views, but all of them worth the splurge.

D.J.'s Clam Shack

Locations in Wantagh, East Northport, Huntington and Stony Brook

Made with big hunks of knuckle and claw meat and butter-griddled top-split buns, lobster rolls here are available either warm (dressed only with butter) or cold (blended with celery and tarragon-scented mayonnaise). Both contain a full quarter-pound of meat, but for sheer crustacean decadence, you can get an overstuffed lobster roll with twice the filling. More info: djsclamshack.com

The hot lobster roll at DJ's Clam Shack in Huntington. Credit: Linda Rosier

Jordan Lobster Farms

1 Pettit Place, Island Park

When your stock in trade for decades has been lobster, you'd better turn out a fine lobster roll. Jordan's makes a version stuffed with a time-tested, coral-hued salad of lobster meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery and scallions, served with fries. Dig in on the waterside dining area, at home or in the car on the way home. More info: 516-889-3314, jordanlobsterfarms.com

Butler’s Flat

86 Orchard Beach Rd., Port Washington

This stylish clam shack on Manhasset Bay serves up plenty of fried whole-belly-and-strips, but the lobster rolls are also a powerful draw. The menu advertises a chilled, Maine-style roll, but if you ask nicely — and Butler’s isn’t too busy — the kitchen will happily whip up a warm one of meat and drawn butter on a toasted bun. Wash it down with some Wölffer rosé. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com

Lazy Lobster

10 Front St., East Rockaway and 5089 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

The Lazy Lobster's rolls are studies in proportion, featuring heaps of claw meat on deeply toasted, buttered split-top buns. Choose from four versions: traditional style with mayo; Connecticut-style (aka warm) with tarragon-citrus butter; "Bayou lobster" with cajun honey butter and topped with chives; and "angry," with a touch of spice. All come with coleslaw. More info: 516-837-8484, 516-308-47420, lazylobsterny.com

The warm Connecticut lobster roll with tarragon citrus butter, coleslaw and shoestring fries at Lazy Lobster in East Rockaway. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Louie’s

395 Main St., Port Washington

This North Shore landmark might has gone through its share of changes over the years, but if there’s been one consistent draw has been Louie’s lobster roll. Drink in scenic views from the expansive patio overlooking the bay, and enjoy them even more with a as you tuck into a cold, New England-style roll, generously stuffed and sparked with Old Bay-flavored mayo. More info: 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com

Schultzy's

265 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Both Connecticut and New England style rolls are on offer at this two-year-old, sea-to-table establishment run by local fishing legend Jimmy Schultz. The former features a generous pile of claw meat that arrives glistening with butter, while the later is a melange of smaller pieces served on a dry, an untoasted bun. Still, the mayo-heavy filling more than makes up for its simple presentation. More info: 516-588-6240, longislandrawbar.com

Anchor Down Dockside

2479 Adler Ct., Seaford

The fine canal-side patio at chef Stephen Rosenbluth's establishment is worth the price of admission alone, but his lobster rolls are equally unmissable. There's the New England iteration, in which large chunks of claw and knuckle meat arrive lightly dressed with mayo and baptized with scallions, or the Connecticut-style one, whose equally large meat portions glisten with butter and glow in the afternoon sun. More info: 516-785-2390, anchordowndockside.com

The New England lobster roll at Anchor Down Dockside, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Seaford. Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Clam Bar At Bridge Marine

40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville

At the entryway to Bridge Marine, a small sign reading "Clam Bar" is the only indication of this outdoor spot where you eat under a canopy cooled by equipped with overhead fans. Here, the excellent lobster roll is made with lots of shellfish, some mayo, plus a little celery and chopped onion. More info: 516-628-8688, 866-826-8689, bridge-marina.com

Shipwreck Tavern

10 Bayville Ave., Bayville

The New England-style lobster roll at this kitschy, lively waterside eatery is made with lobster meat, diced celery and chili-spiked mayo heaped onto a grilled potato bun drizzled with melted butter. Or your crew can get a quick fix with a trio of lobster roll sliders. More info: 516-628-2628, shipwreckpub.com

Whiskey Down Diner

252 Main St., Farmingdale

The modern diner's buttery lobster roll arrives warm, laden with a row of picture-perfect whole claw meat atop smaller chunks piled into a soft oversided bun. It's is served with a side of still-more melted butter and crispy fries. Enjoy it outside in a charming alleyway dining area. More info: 516-927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com

The lobster roll at Whiskey Down Diner in Farmingdale. Credit: Linda Rosier

Burgerology

Locations in Farmingdale, Huntington, Rockville Centre, Patchogue and Stony Brook

Through Labor Day, the LI mini-chain's version has meat is bathed in a lemon-zested mayo with celery and chives and served with either a side salad or Burgerology’s excellent fresh-cut French fries. More info: burgerologyusa.com

Sea Bar

7 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza

As the name suggests, this stylish spot (clad in tiles and nautical hues) is dedicated to all stripes of oceanic life, including two spins on a lobster roll — a warm, butter-kissed Connecticut-style version and another served chilled with herb mayo. Both come on toasted brioche buns, with hand-cut fries. More info: 516-441-5708, seabar.life

The Rex Burger & Lobster

524 Jericho Tpke., Mineola

They may take second billing to burgers at this chic, counter-serve spot, but the lobster rolls are possibly even better. You'll not find a more straightforward specimen — little more than meat that is available chilled (with mayo or butter) or warm with melted butter, both piled in a butter-toasted bun. The classic sports 5 ounces of lobster; the supreme has 7.5 ounces. More info: 516-739-2747, therexburgerandlobster.com

Smuggler Jack's

157 Forest Ave., Massapequa

Secreted away in a residential area is a classic of the genre, a lobster roll made with big chunks of lobster meat (warmed by request), Old Bay, salt, pepper, a little celery and just enough mayo heaped over some greens on a buttery, toasted brioche bun. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com

Babylon Burger Bar

1 West Main St., Babylon

Co-owner Roy Feicco grew up in New England and felt it was his Yankee duty to offset the burgers with a classic lobster roll (mayo-dressed in a toasted potato roll, with chips). It's on the menu from Memorial Day through Labor Day, when it accounts for up to half of all orders. The same lobster roll also is available all summer at Prime Burger Bar, primeburgerbarny.com, in Commack and Plainview. More info: 631-620-3362, babylonburgerbar.com

Varney's

2109 Montauk Hwy., Brookhaven

You can't miss Varney's sign proclaiming "lobster rolls" in letters larger than the restaurant's branding — and you shouldn't miss the lobster rolls, available either chilled with mayo or warm with butter. Both are served on split-top, toasted brioche rolls. Served with homemade coleslaw and crinkle-cut fries. More info: 631-286-9569, varneysrestaurant.com

The New England lobster roll at Varney's in Bellport. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Salted. On the Harbor

14 Woodbine Ave., Northport

The "Lawbsta Roll" at this harborside bistro is a study in largesse and can easily feed two. The kitchen stuffs a toasted, buttered brioche bun with hunks of lobster meat until they can't fit anymore; the claws reach skyward, the mayo-based dressing is creamy and studded with slivered celery, and a layer of bibb lettuce gives the entire thing extra crunch. More info: 631-651-2600, saltedontheharbor.com

Salt & Barrel

61 W. Main St., Bay Shore

The version at this oyster bar and seafood restaurant involves warm, butter-poached lobster with pickled celery and tomato aioli; it's served with housemade chips. More info: 631-647-8818, saltandbarrel.com

Flo's

302 Middle Rd., Blue Point

Florence Kimball founded Flo's in 1926, just steps from Blue Point's Corey Beach. Since then it's become a local landmark — due, in no small measure, to classics like the chunky lobster roll, served warmed or cold on a hot dog bun. More info: 888-356-7864, flosfamous.com okd DL 2023

Photo of a Lobster roll, fries and a shake from Flo's Famous Luncheonette in Blue Point on the afternoon of May 30, 2019. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Catch Oyster Bar

63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue

A warm roll generously laden with knuckle meat is the specialty of this small, friendly seafood eatery. Sparked with lemon mayo and served with chips or fries, the sandwich makes for good last-minute fortification on the way to Patchogue’s nearby Fire Island ferry to Davis Park. More info: 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com

Claws Seafood Market

20 Main St., West Sayville

One of Long Island's best fish markets maintains a menu of fish-shack favorites, including the classic, mayo-dressed lobster roll on a lettuce-lined toasted bun. In 2021, Claws added a triple roll with nearly a pound of lobster meat. There's also the "Roddy" roll with bacon, a "naked" roll with butter instead of mayo, and a "firehouse" roll with jalapeños and sriracha. More info: 631-256-5900, clawsseafoodmarket.com

Loco Lobster

223 Montauk Hwy., East Moriches

The lobster roll is among the least loco items at this casual new eatery serving “crazy good seafood!”: The enormous menu boasts lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac & cheese, lobster-fried chicken sandwiches, lobster scampi pizza and lobster tacos and quesadillas. But the lobster roll is a simple classic — tail, claw and knuckle meat and very little else except butter (for the hot) or mayo (cold) in a butter-griddled roll. More info: 631-909-3737, locolobsterseafood.com

The lobster roll at Loco Lobster in East Moriches. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Sayville Bait & Tackle

220 N. Main St., Sayville

Two lobster rolls populate the menu at this Sayville spot, best described as a nautical-themed roadhouse. It's hard to decide which is most decadent: the traditional, chilled Maine-style roll or the "Naked, Not Afraid," an unadulterated version of claw meat and drawn butter on a split-top bun. For a twist on surf and turf, the Gold Standard burger pairs a Pat La Frieda grind with cool lobster salad. More info: 631-256-4646, sayvillebaitandtackle.com

North Fork Table & Inn

57225 Main Rd., Southold

The landscaped seating area adjacent to the restaurant's food truck is an idyllic setting to indulge in either the hot "CT Lobby Roll" — served with drawn butter, confit fennel, celery salt and wild chives — or the "ME Lobby Roll" with mayonnaise, celery and fennel sea salt. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Southold Fish Market

64755 Rte. 25, Southold

Half of this exemplary fish market is occupied by a counter-serve eatery, and there are tables out on the lawn. A highlight is the lobster roll containing big hunks of freshly picked claw and knuckle meat from a 1¼-pound lobster, mixed either with mayonnaise and celery (cold) or melted butter (warm). Both come with coleslaw and your choice of salad (perfectly good) or French fries (fantastic). More info: 631-765-3200

The lobster roll at Southold Fish Market. Credit: Doug Young

Claudio's

111 Main St., Greenport

Jutting into Greenport Harbor waterfront is the breezy, bustling deck of Claudio's, the oldest restaurant in town. The menu now features two lobster rolls: classic mayo-cold and Connecticut butter-hot, both served with chips. More info: 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Billy's by the Bay

2530 Manhanset Ave., Greenport

This casual spot prepares plenty of seafood, including lobsters up to 4 pounds. Lobster rolls are available hot (sauteed) or cold, both on white toast or in a toasted bun. More info: 631-477-8300, billysbythebayrestaurant.com

Lobster Roll

1980 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett and 32 Montauk Hwy., Southampton

Roll lovers everywhere rejoiced in December 2021 when a second location of the beloved East End landmark — a year-round one! — opened down the road in Southampton. The Amagansett original, popularly known as "Lunch" owing to its landmark sign, has featured a lobster roll on the menu since its inception in 1965. Both places showcase a classic take — just lobster, celery and mayo on a toasted bun -- as well as a hot version made with butter rather than mayo. More info: 631-267-3740, 631-283-3460, lobsterroll.com

A lobster roll served at Lobster Roll in Amagansett. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Brewology

295 Montauk Hwy., Speonk

Chef Roberto Carlos Leon's beer-friendly lobster roll is hot, overstuffed into a brioche roll, sprinkled with smoked paprika and accompanied by chipotle-ranch aioli and hand-cut French fries. Cold-roll partisans needn’t despair: on Thursday night’s Leon tosses chilled lobster with celery and herb aioli on a bun and served with fries. More info: 631-801-6221, brewology295.com

Little Gull Café

54 N. Phillips Ave., Speonk

This charming café inside Speonk's old train station is not open for dinner, but you'll be tempted to get the lobster roll even at breakfast. Chef-owner Will Pendergast not only poaches his own lobsters and fries his own potato chips, he makes the split-top buns that, buttered and griddled, are overstuffed with sweet, tender chunks of meat lightly dressed with mayo and chives. More info: 631-801-2176, littlegullcafe.com

Bostwick's Chowder House

277 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton

East Hampton's O.G. casual seafood spot scores with two classic rolls, cold or hot, both stuffed with lobster and served on griddled hot dog buns with your choice of coleslaw, fries, potato salad or chips. (the cold version is also available at Bostwick's on the Harbor; 39 Gann Rd., East Hampton). More info: 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

At Bostwick's Chowder House in East Hampton, the warm lobster roll contains nothing more than lobster meat and butter, Sept. 19, 2016. Newsday / Erica Marcus Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Clam Bar at Napeague

2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett

The roadside shack's excellent classic lobster roll is made with lots of meat, some mayo and a little celery heaped onto a bun; a hot version made with garlic butter poached claw and knuckle meat, pea shoots and chives. There is also an equally excellent lobster BLT if you want a varied take on the original. . More info: 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

Duryea's

65 Tuthill Rd., Montauk

Watch the sun set over Montauk's Fort Pond Bay from the vantage point of Duryea's serene dock. The lobster roll (made with mayo, celery and lemon juice and served on a potato bun) with homemade sweet potato chips and slaw, is a perfect accompaniment. (The same roll, plus a warm-butter version, is available at Duryea's in Orient Point.) More info: 631-668-2410, duryealobsters.com

With Dorothy Guadagno-Levin