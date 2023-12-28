Restaurants coming soon to Long Island

Here's a sneak peek at new restaurants that are slated to open soon around Long Island. Check back as Newsday's food critics update this ongoing list of new dining out spots.

Bar Clementine, Islip

The team behind The LakeHouse in Bay Shore has taken over the old Treme location at 553 Main St. in Islip and are turning it into a 40-seat high-end cocktail bar with hopes of opening in January. Partner Eileen Connors said that the vibe will be “happy hour in Paris” with a “civilized, grown-up décor” and a menu of straightforward French fare like a frisée salad with lardons and a poached egg, steak frites and a raw bar. Already in the works: a signature Clementine cocktail.

Mama Chan's, Northport

Siblings and scions of LI's late To Fu Chinese chain, Diana and Justin Chan are entering the business with a restaurant that honors the home cooking of their mother, Li-Li Chan. They have taken over the Northport spot that was Gin 45 and hope to open in early January.

T-Bar, Roslyn

What started off as a low-key gathering spot on the Upper East Side of Manhattan 28 years ago quickly grew a following, made its way out to Southampton in 2019, and will now open its latest outpost at 1363 Old Northern Blvd. in Roslyn. Longtime T-Bar owners Tony Fortuna and Derek Axelrod are at the helm, taking over the former Brass Swan space, which is slated to open late January.

Honey's Bistro, Glen Head

Matthew Suckle, formerly of New York Chicken and Rice in Glen Cove, and Patrick O'Halloran, co-owner of Park Place in New Hyde Park, have come together on a new bistro that will offer soups, salads, sandwiches and rice bowls. Named after Suckle's Dachshund, Honey Suckle, the new spot will be located at 6 Railroad Avenue and is slated to open in early January.

Noema, Garden City

The second location of the upscale Greek restaurant in Huntington is a collaboration between restaurateur Lisa DiPinto and “Chopped” champion Nicholas Poulmentis. Noema's second location is going into the old Gross Jewelers building at 815 Franklin Ave. The team said it's currently getting permits and has a targeted opening in spring 2024.

The Shed, Westbury

If you're a breakfast all-day kind of diner, and live in (or near) The Selby apartment building in Westbury, you're in luck: The Shed, which has restaurants in Plainview, Huntington and West Sayville, plans to open on the ground floor in the spring of 2024 to serve oversize omelets, bowls, burgers and more.

Insomnia Cookies, Hempstead

This early giant cookie chain, which launched in Syracuse in 2006, is finally making its way onto Long Island. Hofstra University students will be the prime beneficiaries of the shop, which is set to open on Fulton Avenue in the coming months within walking distance of campus.

Caracara Mexican Grill, East Northport

The 12-year-old Farmingdale Mexican restaurant signed the lease in 2018 but owner Tony Kathreptis said the pandemic was only one of several roadblocks that surfaced to delay the opening. The new restaurant, at 356 Larkfield Rd. next to Lidl, will combine two empty storefronts, a pizzeria and a card store. Kathreptis hopes to be open by March, 2024.

Press 195, Plainview

Rockville Centre’s 13-year-old Press 195 will be getting a Plainview sibling in 2024, according to co-owner Brian Karp. The sandwich specialist is “in the early stages” of construction at what used to be Prime Burger Bar in Morton Village Plaza.

Plado Tasting Bar, Glen Cove

Chef-owner German Rizzo, who opened his Mediterranean small-plates concept in Manhattan’s East Village in 2019, is expanding to Glen Cove. His Plado Tasting Bar will take over the free-standing building at 274 Glen St., formerly Riviera Grill.

People's Pub, Bayport

Fans of the now-closed Grey Horse Tavern can rejoice this fall, when one of its original owners plans to bring a new concept to the historic building. Linda Ringhouse announced on Facebook that she's returning to her former pub after a four-year hiatus. She'll operate the new space, called People's Pub, with business partner Pete Cotter. The business is currently hiring for front and back positions and plans to open this winter.

Dortoni Bakery, Huntington Station

The Messina family, who owns Dortonis in Levittown, Commack, East Norwich and Port Jefferson have purchased the old Pier 1 building on Jericho Turnpike and will open a fifth bakery there, potentially in March.

Tiny’s Cantina, Huntington Station

Though signage has been advertising this new Mexican spot for nearly a year, it's close to opening off Route 110's Walt Whitman Shops. Tiny's hails from Brooklyn and is a popular spot for grub before shows at Barclays Center, as well as margaritas and tacos on housemade tortillas.

Morgan's BBQ, Huntington Station

Like Tiny's Cantina, Morgan's BBQ has also teased its imminent arrival for months in the Walt Whitman Shops, will an opening finally be on the horizon? The owners are bringing Texas barbecue to the Island by way of Brooklyn and Pennsylvania, where Morgan's is already slinging ribs and slaw.