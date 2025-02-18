FeedMe best-of guides: Top Long Island restaurants for Italian, Chinese and more
Explore our critics' picks for all of your favorite foods on the Island.
Click on the categories below for a full guide.
50 best restaurants
From the grandest steakhouse to the humblest noodle shop, the best restaurants not only serve great food but deliver personality, style and charm.
Best barbecue spots
Smoked ribs, succulent brisket and homemade cornbread await.
Best brunch restaurants
Linger over omelets, waffles, breakfast tacos and more at these egg-ceptional destinations.
Standout burger spots
Nothing satisfies like the ultimate, comforting burger. Check out these 12 spots.
Best Chinese restaurants
Discover top picks for regional cuisine, from Cantonese dim sum to Sichuan dry pot and more.
Best Italian restaurants
These restaurants distinguish themselves with service, atmosphere and — most of all — with food that honors the bedrock principles of Italian cuisine.
Best pizza places
These are the best artisanal pies LI has to offer. The secret? It's all in the crust.
Best ramen spots
The best places on Long Island to get a steaming bowl of rich broth and noodles.
Top seafood restaurants
The best bets include come-as-you-are casual clam bars as well as upscale fish houses.
Best steakhouses
The best places to get steaks and chops.
Best sushi spots
Top picks for neighborhood sushi to omakase experiences.
Best tacos
The selection of taco spots on LI is more innovative and more delicious than ever.
Best Thai eateries
This pack of regional menus represent Chiang Mai and the Isan region, central Bangkok cuisine, southern spice and even Thai/Chinese/Japanese/Burmese fusion.
Best chicken wings
Discover the top spots for classic Buffalo wings, dry rubs and other varieties of meaty flavor bombs.
Best new restaurants
Hot spots for Dominican pizza, classic noodles of Yunnan, Japanese shabu-shabu and more.
Best things we ate in 2024
Newsday food critics picked their top dishes of the year.