Things to DoFeedMe

FeedMe best-of guides: Top Long Island restaurants for Italian, Chinese and more

Explore our critics' picks for all of your favorite foods on the Island.

Click on the categories below for a full guide.

50 best restaurants

From the grandest steakhouse to the humblest noodle shop, the best restaurants not only serve great food but deliver personality, style and charm.

Best barbecue spots

Smoked ribs, succulent brisket and homemade cornbread await.

Best brunch restaurants

Linger over omelets, waffles, breakfast tacos and more at these egg-ceptional destinations.

Standout burger spots

Nothing satisfies like the ultimate, comforting burger. Check out these 12 spots.

Best Chinese restaurants

Discover top picks for regional cuisine, from Cantonese dim sum to Sichuan dry pot and more.

Best Italian restaurants

These restaurants distinguish themselves with service, atmosphere and — most of all — with food that honors the bedrock principles of Italian cuisine.

Best pizza places

These are the best artisanal pies LI has to offer. The secret? It's all in the crust.

Best ramen spots

The best places on Long Island to get a steaming bowl of rich broth and noodles. 

Top seafood restaurants

The best bets include come-as-you-are casual clam bars as well as upscale fish houses.

Best steakhouses

The best places to get steaks and chops.

Best sushi spots 

Top picks for neighborhood sushi to omakase experiences.

Best tacos 

The selection of taco spots on LI is more innovative and more delicious than ever.

Best Thai eateries

This pack of regional menus represent Chiang Mai and the Isan region, central Bangkok cuisine, southern spice and even Thai/Chinese/Japanese/Burmese fusion.

Best chicken wings

Discover the top spots for classic Buffalo wings, dry rubs and other varieties of meaty flavor bombs.

Best new restaurants

Hot spots for Dominican pizza, classic noodles of Yunnan, Japanese shabu-shabu and more.

Best things we ate in 2024

Newsday food critics picked their top dishes of the year.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
