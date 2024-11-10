Long Island's best pies of 2024

"It’s the kind of pie you think of when you think of an old-school pie," said the counter attendant. Old school is generally a good thing when you’re talking pie, and so it is with this stalwart 30-plus-year-old shop, which takes a lightly sweet approach to fruit pies, and counts among its fans the Hamptons crowd, for whom a summer pilgrimage is mandatory. A few varieties are available every day (don’t miss the top-selling lemon pie, with its impossibly tall peaks of meringue) but many more are made to order. Favorites include chocolate pudding, pecan and Boston cream.