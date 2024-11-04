Long Island's best pizza of 2024

Long Island pizza keeps getting better. There are now so many great places to get a pie, Newsday's 12th annual list of the best had to be limited to a cool dozen, an exercise in separating the extraordinary from the merely great.

A couple of caveats: The focus here is artisanal pies — made with a long-fermented dough, crowned with premium toppings, often baked in a wood-fired oven and rarely costing less than $20 for a Margherita. Long Island has hundreds of great slice shops, so judging among them would be a fool’s errand. Nor are there any pizzerias on this list that haven’t been open for at least six months.

When evaluating pizza, start with the crust. If toppings are your measure of a pizza, you might as well start with an English muffin ... or a chicken breast. After years of doing this I’ve learned that there are, essentially, two kinds of pizza: those that I can stop eating and those that I cannot stop eating — even if I’m full, even if I know there will be heartburn to pay.

Here are the dozen places whose pizzas I could not stop eating:



— Erica Marcus