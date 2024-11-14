Best restaurants in Great Neck: Critics' picks

There's a mellow feeling walking the old streets, but Great Neck has one of the most diverse and exciting dining scenes on Long Island. Several communities come together here, creating a strong network of Persian Jewish, kosher and Israeli restaurants that sit alongside a thriving regional Chinese food scene.

One could write a novel about all the forces at play in this incredibly interesting community — oh wait, there's "The Great Gatsby." This list of 12 outstanding restaurants may be enough to whet your literary appetite.

- Erica Marcus