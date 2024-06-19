Bijou in Melville illegally operated as nightclub, cops say

Bijou Modern American Asian restaurant, an Anthony Scotto Restaurant in Melville, was cited for multiple violations and shut down April 25 after law enforcement allegedly saw an illegal nightclub in the establishment, police said. The restaurant reopened the next day.

At 11 p.m., officials from Suffolk County police, the Town of Huntington and the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an inspection of the restaurant, at 400 Broadhollow Rd., in response to community complaints, police said in a news release.

Police said they observed that the restaurant was illegally operating as a nightclub, with a DJ playing music and a dance floor. A “small quantity” of cocaine was found on the floor of the establishment, but a police spokesperson on April 26 said no arrests were made because it was unclear to whom the cocaine belonged.

According to Town of Huntington Director of Public Safety Joseph Cirigliano, a code enforcement inspector found the restaurant had no certificate of occupancy, no permit for outside dining and no permit for one of its signs. He said the investigation was ongoing.

Anthony Scotto on April 26 confirmed the restaurant's manager, Michael DeFrancesco, of Lynbrook, was made aware of three violations involving liquor service signs not being prominently displayed. The summonses were for signage involving the liquor license, warnings for pregnant women to not drink and the prohibiting of underage drinking, he said.

Scotto said he had no knowledge of the other violations and added that the restaurant had a valid certificate of occupancy, and both its outdoor dining and signage were permitted as well. Nor, he said, did the restaurant have any knowledge about the presence of drugs. “We have four security guards there. It’s their job to make sure people feel safe.”

Town officials did not return calls seeking further comment on the status of the certificate of occupancy.

With Maureen Mullarkey

CORRECTION: The headline on a previous version of this story mischaracterized the violations issued to the restaurant.