Brass Swan closes in Roslyn

A year after it opened in Roslyn, Brass Swan has closed. The swanky resto-lounge took over what had been the sports bar, Roslyn Social, open from 2019 to 2022. (From 2011 to 2019, the spot had been MP Taverna.)

“We had a good run for a year, but we had an opportunity to sell that we couldn’t pass up,” managing partner Frank Suppa said. He noted that none of the partners had had previous restaurant experience.

Brass Swan’s trendy New American menu was echoed by the décor, which managed to be both sleek and blingy. Suppa, a landscape designer, worked with architect Derek Axelrod on the bi-level space that encompassed dining room, bar and upstairs lounge. Axelrod is the link to the restaurant’s future. He is a partner, with founder Tony Fortuna, at T Bar, a buzzy eatery with locations in Manhattan and Southampton.

According to Axelrod, the T Bar team is finalizing the deal and hopes to open by the end of the year.

Roslyn is in the throes of Manhattanization, with Felice having opened last year and Pietro’s in the process of taking over the former Jolly Fisherman.