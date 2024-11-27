Bubbakoo's Burritos opens in Huntington Station

Mexican fusion has become a popular sub genre of many fast casual Long Island establishments like Burrito Mariachi and Fat Boy Burrito Co. Started on the Jersey Shore’s Point Pleasant in 2008, Bubbakoo’s Burritos was ahead of the country’s fusion burrito trend. Its first Long Island store, in Huntington Station (its 12th in New York), joins 100 other locations across 16 states.

Bubbakoo’s concept is entirely customizable, featuring overstuffed burritos with wacky filling options, tacos, bowls, chips and guacamole, queso and loaded fries. Burrito options abound, from the Papi Hibachi ($16.49) featuring hibachi-style steak and shrimp, cilantro white rice, pico de gallo, black beans, sour cream and cheese — to the Pineapple Express ($11.99) loaded with breaded, crispy chicken, pineapple, Gochujang sauce and cilantro rice. There are also 'dillas and the hybrid "burritodilla" akin to a loaded quesadilla with rice and other nontraditional quesadilla fillings that start at $11.99.

Bubbakoo's Burritos in Huntington Station. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Past burritos and quesedilas, there are trios of birria tacos ($13.99), buildable taco trios, salads that come piled high with tortilla shells ($10.99), and nachos. Sides include rice and beans, cheese curds and jalapeño poppers. For twists on loaded French fries: Think Nashville hot fries with spicy chicken, queso, and pickles ($11.99), Philly cheesesteak fries, or bacon and queso-drenched spuds ($8.99). Feeling experimental? The chiwawa ($11.99) is a cheesy rice ball smothered with your choice of proteins and fixings. Order mini churros for dessert.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, 7 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-470-0443, bubbakoos.com; Open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.