Cactus Cafe opens in Huntington and Smithtown

Since its Glen Cove debut in 1999, Cactus Café has delivered its menu of Tex-Mex classics like nachos, burritos, tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas to a growing field of locations that now include a new shop in Smithtown and an additional spot in Huntington with a full bar.

Cactus Café offers Long Islanders hearty Tex-Mex fare at affordable prices. The notably vibrant eateries are all painted in bright shades of red, yellow, turquoise, and green, with chile pepper-shaped string lights. Both Smithtown and the new Huntington locations follow a fast casual, self-serve model, where guests order from a menu of Mexican comfort foods, then choose one of the painted wooden tables accented by wicker chairs to wait for their meal to arrive.

Inside the new Cactus Cafe on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

Start with salty, thick tortilla chips, paired with tangy pico de gallo, tomatillo, chipotle or arbol chile salsa, or chunky, fresh-made guacamole (from $3). Enchiladas (from $11) are plentiful plates of cheese-smothered chicken, pork, brisket or shrimp, accompanied by creamy refried beans and rice. Tacos start at $3 for vegetarian options, but the selection includes carne asada ($4.95), chorizo ($4.95), grilled ahi tuna ($4.95) and crispy chicken ($3). Burritos, which can be made in tortillas or bowls start at $6 for beans and top out at $16 for a surf and turf version with grilled shrimp, carne asada, rice, cheese, refried beans, salsa, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Roasted chicken comes rotisserie-style, marinated or seared in half chicken (plus four small sides, $14.94) and whole chicken (plus four large sides, $29.95) sizes that are great for sharing. Fajitas and quesadillas — and of course, churros — round out the menu.

The newest Huntington spot brings an opportunity "for a bigger space, and the ability to test out a bar, as it’s the first location to have one," said Alex Fox, who works on the chain's marketing. Offering not only a new place to hang out, there’s a solid selection of margaritas, bottled and tap beer including Mexican imports like Tecate, Modelo and Corona, plus a variety of agave-based spirits and tequila flights.

Specials are available throughout the week, including quirky deals like $1 tacos from sunset until 10 p.m. on nights there is a full moon.

Cactus Café, 320 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-318-9930 and 20 E. Main St., Smithtown, 631-312-5678. Open daily 11 a.m. to midnight; cactuscafetexmex.com