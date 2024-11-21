Things to DoFeedMe

Caracara Mexican Grill opens in East Northport

The enchiladas vegetariana at Caracara in East Northport.

The enchiladas vegetariana at Caracara in East Northport. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

By Melissa Azofeifamelissa.azofeifa@newsday.com

Caracara Mexican Grill’s second location in East Northport has finally opened, a process owner Tony Kathreptis said started in 2018 and was waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The new restaurant keeps the same menu as Caracara's Farmingdale location, which opened in 2011. Specialties include creamy vegetarian enchiladas ($24) with two corn tortillas loaded with corn, onion, mushrooms, spinach and habanero cream salsa. Ceviche ($16) is made fresh daily using shrimp, mahi-mahi or a mix of both with calamari.

Caracara took over two locations: Rose’s Cards, Gift’s & More, as well as the former Vinny Roma Pizzeria. "The area is a great area for restaurants," Kathreptis said, adding that he intends to be in East Northport "for the long haul."

The dining room and bar area at Caracara Mexican Grill in East Northport. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

The interior has a warm ambience with art highlighting Mexican cities such as Taxco and Oaxaca. Like the Farmingdale location, the bar is a destination itself with televisions, cocktails such as a tequila martini ($17) and hand-muddled mojitos ($15), as well draft and bottled beers.

Caracara is currently open for dinner only; Kathreptis anticipates opening for lunch after Thanksgiving.

Caracara Mexican Grill, 564-566 Larkfield Road, East Northport, 631-888-3993, caracaramex.com, Open 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

Melissa Azofeifa

Melissa Azofeifa is a restaurants reporter with Newsday's FeedMe team. Having grown up on Long Island, she loves talking about food and its impact on culture. A graduate of Stony Brook University, she joined Newsday in the fall of 2024.

