Carvel to launch new apple pie ice cream
Cake mix, chocolate chip cookie dough, pumpkin pie and now, apple pie ice cream.
On Monday, Carvel will debut its apple pie ice cream for a limited time at locations across Long Island.
The new fall flavor, a blend of vanilla ice cream with chunks of apple pie filling, graham cracker and caramel, is available in scooped and soft serve versions.
Kick it up a notch with the Apple Pie Dasher, a sundae featuring layers of apple pie soft serve ice cream, graham cracker, baked apple pie slices and warmed caramel topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. It's also available as a thick shake (apple pie soft ice cream blended with graham cracker).