Cause Cafe to reopen in Northport

Cause Cafe in Northport is making a comeback.

The restaurant, known for hiring young adults with autism and other cognitive and developmental disabilities, is slated to reopen on Sept. 29 with a “tropical fusion’’ menu.

Stacey Wohl established the original Cause Cafe in 2016, but replaced the restaurant after 10 months with Our Table restaurant. Our Table is gone and Cause Cafe is on the way.

Wohl said she’s returning to the original concept in staffing. She has two children on the autism spectrum who are working at the reborn restaurant. Wohl added that chef Seth Sloan, who’d cooked at the original Cause Cafe, is returning.

“The menu is a collaboration between him and me,” Wohl said. Expect main dishes that range from tacos to seafood paella, craft-beer-battered shrimp, grilled veal chop with mojo-garlic sauce, skirt steak and seared scallops.

“You can eat for $15 and you can eat for $100,” Wohl said.

Locally produced wines and beers will highlight the beverage lists. They include wines from Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue, Sparkling Pointe in Southold, Anthony Nappa of Peconic and Kontokosta of Greenport; and brews from Sand City of Northport; and Great South Bay of Bay Shore and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Cause Cafe is expected to be open six days a week. Starting time is 11 a.m. for lunch, 4:30 p.m. for happy hour, and 6 p.m. for dinner, Tuesday to Friday. Brunch will be served on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. On Sunday, it will offer brunch “all day” from 11 a.m.

Cause Cafe, 1014 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-651-8667