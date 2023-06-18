Chenza's Twisted Tacos & Market replaces Mattitaco in Mattituck

Just past Love Lane in Mattituck, the closing of one taco spot has given birth to another: Chenza’s Twisted Tacos & Market has opened in the former Mattitaco. What exactly are twisted tacos? Good question. They’re “tacos from around the world," according to owners (and newlyweds) Daniel Wajdik III and Shirley Picon.

The new shop, which has indoor and outdoor seating, fills its tortillas with global flavors. There are classic tacos like chicken and beef topped with Cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream (from $4.99), as well as recognizable Mexican specialties including al pastor, carne asada and birria tacos. But there's also Hawaiian-inspired tacos ($5.99) with pulled pork and pineapple, a cheesy Italian taco with chicken, roasted peppers, and artichoke hearts ($5.99); and a bang bang Thai taco ($6.29) with crispy shrimp, guacamole, and spicy sauce. A Cuban taco is made from pulled pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard, while Chinese and Korean tacos are served in bao buns. On a recent visit, a mayo-based lobster roll taco ($12) was a featured special.

Wajdik worked at Vino n Vittles in Greenport and The Dory Bar and Restaurant on Shelter Island, and also ran a food truck called Chenza’s Cruizin Cuisine from 2018 through 2020. Picon, originally from Peru, runs a swimwear company, but attended culinary school and plans to introduce locals to Peruvian cuisine, including ceviche.

The market at Chenza’s includes grab-and-go items like empanadas, quesadillas (from $9.59), burritos (from $12.99), and prepared food such as salads sold by the pound.

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos & Market, 10560 Main Rd., Mattituck, 631-315-5007, chenzastwistedtacos.com. Open Monday-Friday and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.