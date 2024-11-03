Chick-fil-A opens in Farmingville

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches, opened its latest Long Island fast casual spot in Farmingville on Oct. 17, bringing the chain's other Long Island locations to 10, including Levittown, Commack, Hicksville and Farmingdale.

The new Expressway Plaza store features seasonal menu items including the return of last year’s honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich as well as a banana pudding milkshake, returning from a 13-year menu hiatus.

The honey pepper pimento chicken sando ($7.99) is piled high with creamy, tangy pimento cheese and doused with honey, which offsets the kick of the pickled jalapeños. Available grilled or spicy, pair it with the vintage banana pudding milkshake ($5.65), mixed with banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry. The banana frosted coffee ($5.55) adds cold-brewed coffee to the mix. These offerings are in addition to Chick-fil-A’s regular menu of chicken sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, salad, fries, shakes, with a side of Chick-fil-A’s tangy signature sauce — a mixture of honey mustard, barbecue and ranch.

Family-owned and privately held, the Chick-fil-A company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and employs independent, local owner-operators. Farmingville will be overseen by Rod Singleton, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Chick-fil-A, 2280 N. Ocean Ave., chick-fil-a.com. Open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.