Chick-fil-A opens in Huntington

Noah Levy, a Woodbury resident who was born and raised in Huntington, tasted Chick-fil-A for the first time during his college years at the University of Maryland, nearly twenty years ago. As he explains it, he “fell in love with the food and ate it near-constantly as a student.” It was then that the seed was planted to open a Chick-fil-A store of his own. When? Where? Who knew.

In December, Levy’s dream came true. He is now the independent franchised owner/operator at the shiny, new Chick-fil-A on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, just east of Route 110.

Admittedly, it’s hard to resist the beloved brand that beckons weary shoppers in need of some poultry sustenance, especially after a hearty Target run next door. With no less than 40 cars waiting at the drive-thru and another 50 people waiting inside the restaurant at lunchtime on a recent visit, Levy’s Chick-fil-A seems to be following in the same footsteps of previous franchise openings around the country — with enormous enthusiasm.

The Huntington restaurant joins seven other Chick-fil-A locations on Long Island including Farmingdale, Hicksville and Smithtown. Favorites include chicken sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, salad, fries, shakes and, of course, a healthy slug (or seven) of Chick-fil-A’s tangy signature sauce — which is really just a mixture of honey mustard, barbecue and ranch.

Once on a vastly different career path working as a store planner for Under Armour, Levy asserts that when his boss left the company for Chick-fil-A, he took it as a sign from the universe. When he and his now-wife, Abby, went on their first vacation as a couple, they overheard two owner/operators talking about the brand in the hotel pool. Levy introduced himself, staying in touch after the trip. On Noah and Abby’s honeymoon in Hawaii, they met another set of owner/operators. Three signs in Chick-fil-A’s favor prompted Levy to immerse himself in all things chicken.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chick-fil-A, 200 East Jericho Tpke., Huntington. Open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 631-944-8331, chick-fil-a.com