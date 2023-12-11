Long Island restaurants decorated for Christmas

Each year, Long Island eateries serve up grand decorative displays that can put even the biggest Grinch in a merry mood. Those with an appetite for festive flair can have their fill at any of these restaurants, where the greens are not just on the plate — they’re all over the grounds.

EGP Land & Sea

2 Pettit Pl., Island Park

A mistletoe margarita, peppermint martini or spiked eggnog may be enough to get you in the holiday spirit, but EGP gastropub has turned its sleek main dining and bar areas into spaces packed with decorations in red, white, silver and gold with pops of green. The setup boasts cloudlike designs made up of white garland, faux snow and dangling ornaments. Where these designs don’t take up ceiling space, hanging string lights do. Giant wreaths and a white Christmas tree add to the festive atmosphere. More info: 516-544-2879; egplandandsea.com

EGP Land & Sea in Island Park decorated for Christmas. Credit: Rachel Ohagan

Country House Restaurant

1175 North Country Rd., Stony Brook

The Stony Brook eatery has made a big deal of its holiday decorations since at least the 1970s. But Robert Willemstyn said that when he and Scott Wendt took over as owners in 2005, they lit it up a few kilowatts. The restaurant itself is presented as a gift — its exterior is trimmed with a giant red ribbon. These days, the decorating duo makes use of about 30 bales of evergreens, 50,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of garland and at least 25 wreaths, among other decorations. More info: 631-751-3332

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Frank’s Steaks

54 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre

Come the holiday season, this steakhouse turns into a bonafide winter wonderland created by interior decorator Michael Delahanty with well over 50,000 lights and themed props. This year's edition is even more elaborate than last year's, said Delahanty, who has put more than 40 hours into the transformation alongside decorator Colin O’Leary. Think 10-foot candy canes and themed areas around the restaurant decorated as a toy shop and a giant sled strung up over the bar. The "North Pole" lounge area is decked as a frosty retreat while the Lincoln private party room has more of a traditional red, white and gold theme. More info: 516-536-1500, frankssteaks.com

Frank's Steaks in Rockville Centre overhauls its holiday decorations every season. Credit: Michael Delahanty

The Milleridge

585 N. Broadway, Jericho

This Jericho mainstay has more room than most — 12 acres — to dress for Christmas. An in-house staff of about 20 spend nearly two weeks hanging wreaths on every window (about 150); placing roughly 600 poinsettias around the grounds; pinning down custom-made, lit-up figurines throughout the adjoining walk-through village; and hanging a few hundred thousand holiday lights. Attendees can also look forward to a la carte activities such as a North Pole express train ride, bounce houses and other inflatables, plus more holiday-related activities, which are set up through New Year's Eve. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Oconee Diner

749 Montauk Hwy., Islip

Chef Bill Thompson is responsible for this eatery's eye-catching holiday displays. Above each table and booth are any combination of giant Christmas balls, artificial poinsettia leaves, snowflakes and starbursts. More info: 631-581-2663, oconeediner.com

Oconee Diner in Islip has practically covered its ceilings with Christmas decorations. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Munday's

259 Main St., Huntington

This historic Huntington luncheonette — celebrating its 100th anniversary this year— has spent decades decorating for the holidays, both major and minor. Its Christmas and Hanukkah setups are one of the more elaborate ones, co-owner Jimmy Spiropoulos said. For its quintessential floor-to-ceiling displays, Munday’s combines variations of Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas trees, snowmen, gingerbread men, menorahs and dreidels amid lights, garland, hanging ornaments and other holiday-themed knickknacks and figurines.More info: 631-421-3553, mundaysofhuntington.com

Pietro’s

476 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow

Owner Lauren Maslov, whose grandfather opened the original Pietro’s in 1976, calls decorating the restaurant her “passion project” and it’s evident in the details. The pizzeria exudes a festive, yet toned-down, cabin-like feel, but walk through the doorway to the restaurant’s main dinning room and the décor is magnified. Greens, reds and whites dominate the room via garland strung across the ceiling (which also features hanging ornaments) and a faux shrubbery wall adorned with lights, faux florals, reindeers, candy canes, acorns, branches and more. The theme carries over into the restaurant’s yard, where customers can dine in one of seven new igloos set up in its own winter wonderland filled with string lights, its signature red and white umbrellas, and decorative trees. The Maslovs added more wreaths this year, handmade by co-owner (and Lauren's husband) Andy. More info: 516-794-8820, pietros-pizza.com

Pietro's restaurant in East Meadow has placed seven heated polycarbonate igloos in its courtyard for the 2023 holiday season. Credit: Ian J. Stark

The Snapper Inn

500 Shore Dr., Oakdale

The owners have their eastern European ancestry to thank for the inn's more than 30-year tradition of hanging not just ornaments but an entire tree — placed upside down — in the Oakdale eatery. It takes about four staffers to place the 6-foot-tall artificial tree in the Connetquot River dining room, named for the riverbank the restaurant sits on, and two to decorate it, said general manager Kerry Blanchard. Aside from the upside-down tree, fresh garland lines the restaurant's exterior, entrance, walkways and bar area. A 14-foot artificial tree stands in the main dining room, and more than 100 poinsettias are placed throughout the 10,000-square-foot space. More info: 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com

Embassy Diner

4280 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage

Gus Tsiorvas goes full throttle on holiday décor. Lit-up wreaths, Christmas trees and candy canes on the facade give way for what’s to come inside: a space heavily decorated with hanging ornaments, oversized snowflakes, bundles of decorative poinsettias, garland, tinsel and more. The lobby is trimmed with a white Christmas tree, wreaths festoon each booth and tinsel poinsettias hange from the ceiling. All together, it makes for seasonal cheer from every angle. More info: 516-796-1132, embassydiner.com

Holiday décor covers much of the interior of Embassy Diner in Bethpage during the 2023 holiday season. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Eric's Italian Bistro

70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola

This Italian restaurant lights up Old Country Road with three heavily decorated 150-pound wreaths, illuminated stars and some dressed-up garland and potted evergreen plants. Inside, there are more than 150 decorations, including hanging ornaments, wreaths, bows, trees, garland and other (mostly handmade) pieces that are custom designed by chef and owner George Echeverria's wife, Fanny. Mid-January, it all comes down. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

--Ian J. Stark contributed to this story.