Long Island restaurants decorated for Christmas

Each year, eateries across Long Island usher in the holiday season with more than just specialty menus. Some serve up grand decorative displays that can put even the biggest Grinch in a merry mood.

Those with an appetite for festive flair can have their fill at any of these restaurants, where the greens are not just on the plate — they’re all over the grounds.

EGP Land & Sea

2 Pettit Pl., Island Park: A mistletoe margarita, peppermint martini or spiked eggnog may be enough to get you in the holiday spirit, but EGP has revamped more than its cocktail menu this season. The gastropub turned its sleek main dining and bar areas into spaces packed with decorations in white, silver and gold with pops of green. The setup boasts cloud-like designs made up of white garland, faux snow and dangling ornaments. Where these designs don’t take up ceiling space, hanging string lights do. Giant wreaths and a white Christmas tree add to the festive atmosphere. Check it out through February. More info: 516-544-2879; egplandandsea.com

The holiday decor at EPG Land & Sea in Island Park. Credit: Linda Rosier

Robkes

(427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): The longtime Italian restaurant isn’t just a solid bet for red snapper al forno, a pork chop martini or celebrity sightings. Come this time of year, it’s a solid bet for a festive dining experience, too. Oversized bundles of lit-up garland line the front of the building where you can dine inside for a low-key vibe, or head to the heated outdoor tent for an over-the-top one. Here, you’ll find an abundance of fresh and faux hanging florals and ornaments, life-size nutcrackers and Santa statues throughout the space. Experience it until mid-January. More info: 631-754-9663

B.K. Sweeney's Uptown Grille

(636 Franklin Ave., Garden City): Manager Lysa Jaramillo has decorated the pub the weekend before Thanksgiving for more than 20 years. Jaramillo and "her elves" (three co-workers) spend two full days hanging more than 15,000 lights throughout the pub. Spiral Christmas trees and candy canes are at the main entrance; garland lines entryways and trims the bar, and wreaths are in abundance. This year, pub goers will notice a snowflake theme throughout, with decals tucked into the garland, on the glass dividers between each booth and elsewhere. Above the bar sits a Victorian village. The backyard features more candy canes, spiral trees and Christmas greens. Jaramillo reuses a lot of the decorations, which stay up through mid-January. "It's festive. Cozy," she said. More info: 516-746-3075, bksweeneys.com

Pietro’s

(476 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow): The holiday spirit is alive at this Italian restaurant, which recently entered its third generation of family ownership. Owner Lauren Maslov, whose grandfather opened the original Pietro’s in 1976, calls decorating the restaurant her “passion project” and it’s evident in the details. The pizzeria exudes a festive, yet toned-down cabin feel, but walk through the doorway to the restaurant’s main dinning room and the décor is magnified. Greens, reds and whites dominate the room via garland strung across the ceiling (which also features hanging ornaments) and a faux shrubbery wall adorned with lights, faux florals, reindeers, candy canes, acorns, branches and more. The theme carries over into the restaurant’s yard, where customers can dine in one of six igloos set up in its own winter wonderland filled with string lights, its signature red and white umbrellas, and decorative trees. Vito Pullara of Lotta Holiday Lights and Maslov's husband, Andrei, are credited with creating the merriness that's there until the first week in January. More info: 516-794-8820; pietros-pizza.com

The holiday decor on the outdoor patio at Pietro’s in East Meadow. Credit: Linda Rosier

View

(3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale): When you step into this riverside fine dining restaurant tucked between the Connetquot River and residential Oakdale, you'll be greeted by snow-dusted trees covered in seashell and starfish ornaments. It's "simple, yet stunning," general manager Joe Scalice said of the classic rustic-meets-nautical décor. For more than 35 years, a professional designer has been called in to decorate each of the restaurant's rooms. Lit garland elegantly drapes throughout the tea room, which features a sushi bar, waterfall and two fireplaces. The main bay-view dining room is accented with frosted trees and vintage lanterns, among other decorations. Customers can expect the waterside seafood spot to carry its festive theme through Jan. 6. More info: 631-589-2694, lessings.com

The Ice Cream Chick

(46L Gerard St., Huntington): This ice cream shop has transformed into a pink and purple fantasyland for the winter — with dashes of silver and gold. "We don’t allow red and green in here," said owner Christine Cairo. Until at least January, your next housemade ice cream sundae can be had under a ceiling of pink French silk ribbon and snowflakes. More than a handful of trees are setup throughout the space, along with festive lighting, glitter reindeers and disco balls. Cairo said she, with her mother’s help, starts decorating after Halloween and isn’t finished until around Thanksgiving. More info: 631-673-1100, theicecreamchick.com

Torta Fina

(80 Deer Park Ave., Babylon): A trip to Rome more than a decade ago inspired the holiday décor at this bake shop and patisserie, said owner Joseph Campbell. The light display hanging from the more than 100-year-old building encompasses more than 8,500 lights, all of which Campbell and a staffer hang up themselves. Expect an icy, clear white look on the facade with added multicolored lights via 4-foot trees planted in ceramic pots by the entrance. Fresh wreaths and garland add to the holiday cheer. Co-owner Thomas DeStefano handles the inside décor, where you’ll find more lights, garland and floral arrangements. Sneak a peek until New Year’s Day. More info: 631-669-0824, tortafina.com

Torta Fina in Babylon. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Uncle Bacala's

(2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park): Italian American food is the main draw here, but come the holidays, so is its décor. It starts in the restaurant’s vestibule with a life-size Santa surrounded by faux presents. Inside, owner Peter Hewitson and his staff dress the entire restaurant — a decked out Christmas tree greets guests upon arrival; oversized, lit wreaths line the window panels; and ribbon-studded garland, nutcrackers and small trinkets can be found throughout the eatery. Uncle Bacala’s is also bringing its "Winter Wonderland" outdoors, where guests can sit under a tent or in heated igloos surrounded by tall plants decorated for the holidays. The décor remains up until the first week into the new year. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com

Il Posto Di Joey

(84 New York Ave., Huntington): This classic Italian eatery features festive wreaths and ribbons around its dining room. The restaurant's 20-foot artificial Christmas tree has also returned to the patio. Decorations will stay up through Jan. 6. More info: 631-271-2253; ilpostodijoey.com

Embassy Diner

(4280 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage): Gus Tsiorvas, who recently took over the decades-old diner, is going full throttle on holiday décor. Light-up wreaths, Christmas trees and candy canes on the facade give way for what’s to come inside: a space heavily decorated with hanging ornaments, oversized snowflakes, bundles of decorative poinsettias, garland, tinsel and more. The holiday theme comes down Jan. 9. More info: 516-796-1132; embassydiner.com

Embassy Diner in Bethpage is covered in holiday décor. Credit: Gus Tsiorvas

Frank’s Steaks

(54 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre): Come the holiday season, this steakhouse turns into an "enchanting" winter wonderland said interior decorator Michael Delahanty. It's equipped with a 7-foot-tall nutcracker, a Christmas tree and more than 50,000 lights. Elaborate garland featuring faux snow, presents, ornaments, snowflakes, gingerbread men and Candy Land props fills the space. Not one of the four rooms here have an identical appearance: Delahanty, who works with decorator Colin O’Leary, said he approaches the bar area “like it’s Christmas morning,” focusing on garland that lines the ceiling and is meant to appear as a hanging Christmas tree. The "lounge" is decorated with "The Chronicles of Narnia" in mind, while the dining room is more "classic and traditional," O’Leary said, pointing out the room’s large tree topped with a moving angel. The Lincoln party room is more "laid back and fun," he said, with brightly-lit wreaths on the window panels. Decorations are up through January. More info: 516-536-1500, frankssteaks.com

The Milleridge

(585 N. Broadway, Jericho): This Jericho mainstay has more room than most — 12 acres — to dress for Christmas. An in-house staff of about 20 spend nearly two weeks hanging wreaths on every window (about 150); placing roughly 600 poinsettias around the grounds; pinning down custom-made, lit-up figurines throughout the adjoining walk-through village; and hanging a few hundred thousand holiday lights. Attendees can also look forward to a North Pole express train ride, bounce houses and other inflatables, plus more holiday-related activities, which are set up through Christmas Eve (décor remains until Jan. 6). More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Bright Eye Beer Company

(50 West Park Ave., Long Beach): The hand-painted holiday window display outside of this brewery is matched by the spirit of all the holiday décor hanging inside, where you'll find a Christmas tree, ribbons wrapped around poles, multicolored lights dangling across the length of the bar and ornaments hanging from light fixtures. There's also a lounge space that's been surrounded by strands of lights, creating a view of endless illumination for anyone sitting inside. More info: 516-543-5736, brighteyebeerco.com

Holiday decorations at Bright Eye Beer Company in Long Beach. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Eric's Italian Bistro

(70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola): This Italian restaurant lights up Old Country Road with three heavily decorated 150-pound wreaths, illuminated stars and some dressed-up garland and potted evergreen plants. Inside, there are more than 150 decorations, including hanging ornaments, wreaths, bows, trees, garland and other (mostly handmade) pieces that are custom designed by chef and owner George Echeverria's wife, Fanny. Mid-January, it all comes down. More info: 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com

The Irish Coffee Pub

(131 Carleton Ave., East Islip) This spot's natural colors lend themselves to the holiday season, said owner and operator Stephen Mahood. "We want it to be simple, subtle, elegant," while embracing the holiday season, he said. To strike that balance, the South Shore restaurant enlists the help of a former employee, Debbie McGorry, along with her assistant Liz Gorrasi, and a team of four "little elves" (the pub's staff) to decorate the entire 12,000-square-foot space with fresh wreaths and poinsettias. Outside, the perimeter of the roof is lit up by white lights, as is a nearby European weeping beech tree. Catch a glimpse through Little Christmas on Jan. 6. More info: 631-277-0007, irishcoffeepub.com

Oconee East Diner

(749 Main St., Islip): Chef Bill Thompson is responsible for this eatery's eye-catching holiday displays. Above each table and booth are any combination of giant Christmas balls, artificial poinsettia leaves, snowflakes and starbursts. The displays come down the first week in January. More info: 631-581-2663, oconeediner.com

Photo of the dining room of the Oconee East Diner in Islip decorated for the holidays. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Country House Restaurant

(1175 North Country Rd., Stony Brook): The Stony Brook eatery has made a big deal of its holiday decorations since at least the 1970s. But Robert Willemstyn said that when he and Scott Wendt took over as owners in 2005, they lit it up a few kilowatts. The restaurant itself is presented as a gift — its exterior is trimmed with a giant red ribbon. These days, the decorating duo makes use of about 30 bales of evergreens, 50,000 Christmas lights, 1,000 feet of garland and at least 25 wreaths, among other decorations. Mid-January, it's back to basics. More info: 631-751-3332

The Snapper Inn Waterfront Restaurant

(500 Shore Dr., Oakdale): The owners have their eastern European ancestry to thank for the inn's more than 30-year tradition of hanging not just ornaments but an entire tree — placed upside down — in the Oakdale eatery. It takes about four staffers to place the 6-foot-tall artificial tree in the Connetquot River dining room, named for the riverbank the restaurant sits on, and two to decorate it, said general manager Kerry Blanchard. Decorations go up the week before Thanksgiving and come down right after New Year's. Aside from the upside-down tree, fresh garland lines the restaurant's exterior, entrance, walkways and bar area. A 14-foot artificial tree stands in the main dining room, and more than 100 poinsettias are placed throughout the 10,000-square-foot space. M;ore info: 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com