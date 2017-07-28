Clam Bar in Amagansett and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

As July gives way to August, dining alfresco almost becomes obligatory. Here are three restaurants to enjoy outdoors. And two also are fine inside, too.

Clam Bar, along the Napeague stretch in Amagansett, is ruled by the weather. It’s a summery scene, with a roadside look, all outside. Recommended: Montauk Pearl oysters, spicy crab and sweet corn chowder, lobster salad roll, steamed lobster, shrimp cocktail, fried clams, fish and chips. $$-$$$

Clam Bar, 2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 531-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

H2O Seafood & Sushi in Smithtown has warm-weather style and very good service. Recommended: New England-style clam chowder, fried oysters rémoulade, “popcorn” monkfish, steamed lobster, butter-poached lobster roll, hazelnut-Parmesan crusted swordfish, sushi rolls. $$-$$$

H2O Seafood & Sushi, 215 W. Main St., Smithtown, 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com

Waterzooi in Garden City refreshes with both food and drink. Exceptional Belgian brews on tap call for an extra order of the fries with mayo. Recommended: the oysters and the lobster cocktail; mussel pots; steak frites; the namesake pan-roast with shellfish in tarragon-fennel broth, and, of course, Belgian waffles, with whipped cream, fruit, gelati.

Waterzooi, 850 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-516-877-2177, waterzooi.com