Coming soon: Long Island restaurants opening

Those who love Korean fare are in luck. Bonchon, which translates to my hometown in English, will be among the newest restaurants to join Samanea’s "restaurant row." The Korean fried chicken franchise will be moving into a 2,350-square-foot location expected to open in July. On the menu, patrons will find appetizers such as pot sticker dumplings stuffed with pork and cabbage, fried octopus dumplings and more. Main dishes include glass noodles with bulgogi and chicken katsu.

Mineola’s Tulum Tacos will expand into Baldwin this spring, opening at a former Friendly’s. Owner Nicolas Geeraerts hopes to open the new location in March. He said they will keep the bohemian chic ambience the brand is known for while differentiating the decor. The menu will be essentially the same: think their spice grilled chicken torta ($21) or their crunch wrap ($21) as well as a variety of tacos including seared sushi grade tuna ($22) birria ($22) and more. There will also be chef specials.

The Stellina Hospitality group's next endeavor will serve French fare in a historic location: the landmark Snouder’s Building, which was established in 1884 and remained one of the hamlet's longest-operating businesses until it shuttered in 2010. The restaurateurs also run Stellina Italian restaurant and stand-alone bakeries in Oyster Bay and Syosset along with Casa Stellina in Farmingdale.

Tom Stein’s Huntington restaurant is one of LI's best taco spots — and the eatery is expanding with a Syosset location at 98 Jackson Ave. Besides street tacos, patrons will find quesadillas, burritos, bowls, taco salads, nachos and margaritas.

The Farm Italy was one of the biggest and most-anticipated restaurant openings in 2023, serving Italian dishes in a Tuscan farmhouse-styled eatery in the middle of Huntington Village. Owner John Tunney said he plans to open the second location on Merrick Avenue in Westbury in spring 2025. While the menu will be the same — think antipasto platters, homemade pastas such as pappardelle Bolognese and entrées from branzino to steak — the Westbury location will be about twice as large and have easy, ample parking. Tunney's other Long Island restaurants include the all-day-brunch chainlet, The Shed, and Besito Mexican eateries.

Owner Mike Scotto's brand of Italian Mexican fusion fare is expanding to Holbrook in 2025 with a new location at The Shops at Sun-Vet Mall. The new restaurant will encompass 4,000 square feet. Customers will find a familiar ambience and menu from the brand’s established locations in Floral Park, Huntington, Franklin Square and Garden City. Scott said he hopes to open between August and September.

Marc LaMaina’s Lucharitos, which has locations in Greenport, Center Moriches, Mattituck and Melville, recently opened at Station Yards, the new mixed-use development in Ronkonkoma. LaMaina is also working on the eatery's first Nassau County location at 199 Second Street in Mineola, which will also be its largest restaurant yet.

The all-day breakfast and brunch chain Toast is spawning a new concept: The Study. Owner Terry Scarlatos said the East Setauket shop will serve as a hub of sorts for the chainlet, with staffers roasting coffee, baking pastries such as English muffins and mixing pancake batter for the brand's locations in Port Jefferson Station, Bay Shore, Long Beach and Patchogue. The space is the former Pita House at 100 S. Jersey Ave. and Scarlatos said he hopes to open in January.

Answering the calls of countless North Shore glutterati, Gillis and George Poll bought the Roslyn spot that, for 66 years, was the Jolly Fisherman — and, for eight months in 2023, was an outpost of the Manhattan restaurant, Pietro’s. The Poll brothers also operate Hendrick’s Tavern and Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn, Toku and Cipollini in Manhasset, Bar Frites in Greenvale, Major’s Steakhouse in East Meadow and The Bryant in Huntington Station. They are shooting for a summer opening but have not settled on a concept or name for the new venue.

