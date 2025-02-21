Long Island chefs unite to aid Crescent Duck Farm

Since the news broke last month that all the ducks at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue would be euthanized due to an outbreak of bird flu, Long Island chefs have been scrambling to find a replacement for this most iconic local ingredient — or scrapping their duck dishes altogether. Now, nine of them are coming together to raise awareness of the farm’s plight, and to raise money for the more than 40 workers who were laid off while the business regroups.

On Feb. 28, Tellers Next Door in Islip will host "Flock Together: A Culinary Tribute to Crescent Duck Farm." The venue, owned by Bohlsen Restaurant Group, will be set up with multiple stations featuring an impressive lineup of chef specialties, local wines and spirits.

"For years, Crescent has supplied some of the best local ingredients to our restaurants," said Francis Derby of Shands General in Patchogue, one of the event’s organizers. "Now, it’s our turn to give back and help support their workers; eventually bring them back to life."

Derby will be joined by chefs Ben Hoffman (Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar, Huntington), Christian Mir (Stone Creek Inn, East Quogue), Steve Gallagher (The Trattoria, St. James), Armond Joseph (Léon 1909, Shelter Island), Steve Rizzo (Off the Block Meats, Sayville), Berenice de Araujo (North Fork Table & Inn, Southold), Keenan Boyle (Tall Mutha Shucka Oysters) and Ryan Hardy (Delicious Hospitality Group, New York City).

Drinks will be donated by Montauk Brewing Co., Wölffer Estate Vineyard and The Better Man Distilling Co.

"This isn’t just about our farm; it’s about preserving the hardworking farmers behind what we’ve built here in Aquebogue," said Doug Corwin, owner of Crescent Duck Farm. "We are entirely overwhelmed by the support from our community and these incredible chefs."

Corwin got some hopeful news this week: Newsday reported that "said some of the eggs he was able to recover are ready to hatch in a new, safe location. They will be raised in another undisclosed location ... It will take two generations of ducks from the original 10,000 or so eggs to fully restart operations, he said. Full operations aren’t expected to begin until sometime next year."

Flock Together, Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tellers Next Door, 599 Main St., Islip. Tickets, $161.90, are very limited and are available at flocktogether25.eventbrite.com.