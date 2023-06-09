Dog-friendly restaurants to eat this weekend on Long Island

Thanks to dozens of restaurants and bars that happily welcome dogs, Long Island is something of a paradise for canine-loving, food-loving types (and something else for the cynophobic, but let that pass.) And then there are places like the following three establishments that can only be described as pooch-obsessed.

The Refuge

515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

The Refuge has Barkin’ Brunch on certain summer mornings, and this Sunday happens to be one of them (the next is June 25). From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant’s large and gorgeously flower-filled patio graciously welcomes well-mannered dogs, not to mention fans of overachieving menus of egg dishes ($16.95-$17.95) and over-the-top pancakes and waffles ($15.95-$16.95), as well as oddball items like a mac ’n cheese burger ($17.95) and pizza ($15.95-$17.95). As the name implies, the restaurant truly is a refuge, especially for those with an equal affection for leashed canines and libations. On offer are fantastic frozen frosés ($15), ultimate bloody marys (ultimate as in dressed with shrimp and bacon, $18), even “Paw Me a Drink” doggy outfits ($35). No wonder reservations are strongly recommended. More info: 631-577-4444, refuge110.com

American Beauty Bistro

24 Central Ave., Massapequa

Arguably the dog-friendliest place on the Island, well-behaved canines are always welcome at American Beauty's outdoor tables (and soon too at the new Massapequa Park location). And while lots of places offer pooch-pacifying doggy treats, here dogs get their own menu, featuring things like sausage, bacon and grilled chicken (all $7), along with carrots and sliced apples for the non-keto set ($5). Human plus-ones are invited to join them in perusing the menu of riotous wraps and sandwiches, including a fine one of grilled chicken, Jack cheese and chipotle aioli served on a pretzel croissant ($18), as well every sort of burger imaginable, like the German, a sauerkraut-Cheddar-bacon feast on a pretzel bun ($22.50). Expect to hear a five-star yelp from Fido. More info: 516-590-7477, americanbeautyrestaurants.com

Blue Point Brewing

225 W. Main St., Patchogue

A “dog-friendly haven,” that’s how Blue Point Brewing describes its beer garden, an outdoor bar and brewpub where your dog can enjoy wonderful sunsets while, in addition to its regular beer offerings, you can quaff creative summer fare like blueberry ale, a special Gov Ball summer ale, and Blue Point’s popular Rainbow Italian Ice Sour, brewed with raspberry, lime and cherry. But what really distinguishes this place is its policy of allowing well-behaved canines into the brewpub’s indoor area, where there’s live music on offer and a menu featuring such shareable plates as nachos ($16) and sauteed clams ($18), along with double patty burgers ($16) and a terrific raw bar that of late has featured market-price Great Guns oysters from East Moriches and Maris Stella ones from Great South Bay. Both pair perfectly with Blue Point’s justly celebrated toasted lager. (More info: 631-627-8292, bluepointbrewing.com)

