East Rock Coffee opens in Garden City

Most new coffee shops these days go in for a minimalist-rustic-industrial vibe. Not East Rock Coffee: It’s maximalist all the way.

The ceiling and soffits are painted with bold black-and-white stripes, the northern wall is papered with a profusion of giant roses. Few main ingredients on the menu are left in peace: Bacon gets an espresso-maple glaze; French toast is soaked in tres leches before being blanketed with crème Anglaise, dulce de leche and berry compote; the shop’s take on a BEC is made with crispy prosciutto and Cheddar cheese and comes on a croissant.

As for the coffee, you might forgo a cappuccino in favor of the East Rock Pink, a rose-infused latte with pink pitaya, coconut milk and chocolate sauce. If you’d prefer tea, might I suggest the Pink Island, Dragonwell Green Tea with pink pitaya coconut milk topped with edible rose petals.

"We have a certain je ne sai quoi," conceded Kim Parris, who manages the 2-year-old store as well as the original location that opened in Island Park in 2000. She also noted that when East Rock opened in Garden City in November, it needed to distinguish itself from two cafés about a block away — For Five and The French Workshop. "Everyone offers their own unique take," she said. "Everyone has their opportunity to rise."

Ricotta pancakes at East Rock Coffee in Garden City. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

East Rock goes hard on the brunch front. Sweet plates include ricotta doughnuts with crème Anglaise and dulce de leche, overnight oats with caramelized sugar and espresso-maple drizzle and ricotta pan-CAKE with honey-butter glaze. On the savory front: avocado toast on grilled sourdough with cherry tomatoes and balsamic, crab cakes with corn relish and garlic soubise and a luxe take on eggs Benedict that swaps out Canadian bacon for prosciutto and adds a corn relish. Handheld items include a smash burger (two patties with bacon jam, Gorgonzola spread, lettuce and tomatoes) and the The TEA, fried eggs, avocado, tomato, shaved Parmesan and chili aioli on a brioche bun. Prices range from $20.

One very brunch-y feature here is the roster of hard drinks, from mimosas, Bellinis and bloody Marys to a "breakfast old fashioned" sweetened with maple and a chocolate Negroni. Of course there’s an espresso martini, but also a "flight" of four of them: classic, caramel, mocha and marshmallow.

East Rock Coffee, 653 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-280-2429, eastrockcoffeeshop.com. Open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.