Peruvian restaurant El Encanto opens in Mineola
The chickens are spinning on Old Country Road as El Encanto brings Peruvian cooking to Mineola. The back wall of the little eatery is occupied by a floor-to-ceiling rotisserie oven in which the birds get slowly burnished. Get a whole chicken plus fries and a salad for $17.99; half a bird with the same sides is $10.
But chickens are only a small part of the reasonably priced menu, which is brief but covers many greatest hits of Peruvian gastronomy: papa a la Huancaina (potatoes napped with yellow-pepper sauce, $6.99), salchipappas (fries topped with hot-dog coins, $6), anticucho (grilled beef heart, $9.99), the Chinese-inspired chaufa (fried rice, $12 to $15.99) and tallarin (stir-fried noodles, $12 to $13). There are also a few ceviches (raw fish “cooked” in an acidic marinade, $13.99 to $15.99) and the fried-seafood jumble, jalea ($19 for two).
The modest but tidy restaurant takes over the location that was, for less than a year, 2 Cucine Peruvian-Italian Kitchen.
El Encanto is at 58 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola, 516-743-9365.